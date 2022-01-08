OSU safety Kolby Harvell-Peel to forgo final year of eligibility, will enter 2022 NFL Draft

STILLWATER — The depth in the back end of Oklahoma State's defense for 2022 took yet another blow Friday.
Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel took to Twitter on Friday evening to announce his plans to forgo the final year of his college eligibility next fall and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
The exit of the Cowboys' third-leading tackler follows Tre Sterling's decision to head to the pros and Tanner McCalister's transfer commitment to Ohio State, leaving OSU down three starting safeties for next season.
Thank you, @CowboyFB 🧡 pic.twitter.com/qHVlA46gEv— Kolby Harvell-Peel (@kolbypeel) January 7, 2022
"I'll forever be grateful for my teammates, the fans and everyone who showed me love throughout my four years as an OSU Cowboy," Harvell-Peel said in a statement.
A third-team AP All-American in 2021, Harvell-Peel was a four-year contributor in the Cowboys' secondary. He tallied 52 tackles as a true freshman in 2018 before blossoming as a sophomore to earn consensus All-Big 12 first-team honors. In 2020, Harvell-Peel finished fourth among OSU defenders with 44 tackles and hauled in two interceptions.
The success in Year 3 was enough for Harvell-Peel to enter his name into the NFL Draft at the end of his junior season, only to withdraw six days later and return in 2021. This fall, he recorded three interceptions, a forced fumble and made 67 tackles while anchoring a Cowboys secondary that allowed 210.2 yards per game and led the Big 12 in efficiency against the pass.
Harvell-Peel's departure, along with Sterling and McCalister, leaves Jason Taylor II as the lone returning starter at safety for the Cowboys entering 2022.
Thomas Harper represents the only other returning safety to record 20 tackles this fall. Without transfer portal reinforcements, the upcoming season will test OSU's safety depth made up of Trey Rucker, Sean Michael Flanagan and Kendal Daniels, among others.