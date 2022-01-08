OSU safety Kolby Harvell-Peel to forgo final year of eligibility, will enter 2022 NFL Draft

STILLWATER — The depth in the back end of Oklahoma State's defense for 2022 took yet another blow Friday.

Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel took to Twitter on Friday evening to announce his plans to forgo the final year of his college eligibility next fall and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

The exit of the Cowboys' third-leading tackler follows Tre Sterling's decision to head to the pros and Tanner McCalister's transfer commitment to Ohio State, leaving OSU down three starting safeties for next season.

"I'll forever be grateful for my teammates, the fans and everyone who showed me love throughout my four years as an OSU Cowboy," Harvell-Peel said in a statement.