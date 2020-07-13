Kolby Harvell-Peel

The Cowboys had six more takeaways than the 2018 season to finish with 19 in 2019. The OSU defense helped put a stop to a two-game losing streak by getting a combined 10 takeaways in a three-game span. Safety Kolby-Harvell Peel had five of the 10 takeaways during that span.

 Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is given to the top college defensive player of the year. Harvell-Peel joins nine other Big 12 players on a watch list that includes 90 players. Harvell-Peel finished last season with 71 tackles, five interceptions, 13 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on his way to earning first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Harvell-Peel ranked seventh in the nation in interceptions and 27th in fumble recoveries. He was one of just two FBS players to rank in the top 30 in both categories. He set a new single-game school record on Oct. 26 when he had six pass breakups to help the Cowboys beat Iowa State 34-27.

OSU was 8-5 last year but has most of their defense returning and most of their offensive weapons back. The Cowboys have Big 12 Conference Championship aspirations this season and players have also voiced their goals of a national championship.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 3, and the three finalists will be announced Nov. 23. The winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 10. The presentation of the award is scheduled for March 12, 2021 at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala.

Video: Mike Boynton offered Cade Cunningham scholarship before he played a high school game

Looking back at Eddie Sutton's career, from Central High School to OSU legend

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387