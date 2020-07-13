...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
The Cowboys had six more takeaways than the 2018 season to finish with 19 in 2019. The OSU defense helped put a stop to a two-game losing streak by getting a combined 10 takeaways in a three-game span. Safety Kolby-Harvell Peel had five of the 10 takeaways during that span.
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.
The Chuck Bednarik Award is given to the top college defensive player of the year. Harvell-Peel joins nine other Big 12 players on a watch list that includes 90 players. Harvell-Peel finished last season with 71 tackles, five interceptions, 13 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on his way to earning first-team All-Big 12 honors.
Harvell-Peel ranked seventh in the nation in interceptions and 27th in fumble recoveries. He was one of just two FBS players to rank in the top 30 in both categories. He set a new single-game school record on Oct. 26 when he had six pass breakups to help the Cowboys beat Iowa State 34-27.
OSU was 8-5 last year but has most of their defense returning and most of their offensive weapons back. The Cowboys have Big 12 Conference Championship aspirations this season and players have also voiced their goals of a national championship.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 3, and the three finalists will be announced Nov. 23. The winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 10. The presentation of the award is scheduled for March 12, 2021 at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala.
