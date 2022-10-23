OSU safety Kendal Daniels stays patient, seals Texas win with interception

STILLWATER — Early in his Oklahoma State career, safety Kendal Daniels has learned the value of being patient.

“Being a young DB in the college game, you try to chase plays,” he said. “Coach says all the time that the ball’s going to hit you in the face when you’re not doing your job.

“I just try to do my job and go out there. Sometimes they might make a play on me, but the next play is always the best play.”

A redshirt freshman from Beggs, Daniels has grown into his role as a contributor on a defense equally mixed with veterans and up-and-comers, soaking up knowledge that has helped him continually progress since the season started.

“Week 1, I just wanted to go out there and go make every play,” he said. “I wanted to show everybody what I could do. But now, I know I can play and I just need to do my job so my team can win.”

Daniels was a significant factor in the Cowboys’ dramatic 41-34 victory against Texas on Saturday, delivering the game-sealing interception in the final minute. He knew the pass was headed to Ja’Tavion Sanders, so Daniels got into position for the second pick of his career.

“I saw him tip it and I was like, ‘I’ve got to catch this,’” Daniels said. “I caught it and I wanted to go score, but it was the end of the game and they told me to get down.”

In the closing minutes, a defense already riddled with injuries took another hit when safety Jason Taylor II left after getting hurt on an interception. Thomas Harper, the other starting safety, also was sidelined, so Daniels held down the fort in the secondary, making sure everyone was in the correct spot.

“Kendal is a little bit from that same mold (as Taylor), from the standpoint of (being) very athletic, basketball player, really good hands,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He doesn’t have the experience — we all know that he’s a ways away from that — but he’s athletic and he’ll learn and get better.”

Daniels’ phone was blowing up after the game, and he also had a large cheering section of fans who traveled an hour and a half from Beggs to watch him play.

“When I leave (the postgame interview room), I’m going to say hello to about 200 people and thank them for coming to see me from back home,” he said. “It’s just a really good feeling to have those people behind me.”

Other takeaways from OSU’s big win:

Richardson targeted on third down

John Paul Richardson has proven his value as a clutch receiver, particularly on third down. Richardson caught a pair of key third-down passes in Saturday’s fourth quarter, extending drives that resulted in the tying touchdown and the go-ahead score.

“I love going to him (on third down),” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “He’s sure-handed. He’s smart. He gets himself open, separates (from the defense). The quarterback has confidence in JP. We all do.”

Depth benefiting receiving corps

Braydon Johnson, who was the most productive receiver early in the season, and Jaden Bray, a playmaker who showed his ability as a freshman last year, didn’t play Saturday because of injuries.

That opened the door for freshman Stephon Johnson Jr. to make his first start, catching six passes for 90 yards. Bryson Green had a career-high 133 receiving yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown, and Richardson and Brennan Presley provided crucial plays.

“It speaks volumes (about our depth),” Green said. “If someone goes out, we have someone behind them who can do the same thing.”

Another 2:30 kickoff time

The Cowboys, who moved up to No. 9 in the Associated Press poll released Sunday, remained nationally relevant with the win against Texas. Kickoff for Saturday’s visit to Kansas State was set for 2:30 p.m. for the fifth consecutive week, and the game will be shown on Fox.