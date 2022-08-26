OSU safety Kendal Daniels projected as starter, 'gets better and better every day'

STILLWATER — After a redshirt season, up-and-coming safety Kendal Daniels has moved into Oklahoma State’s starting lineup.

“He gets better and better every day,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He’s going to make mistakes, so we have to understand that. But he’s going to look really good doing it and that’s really where he’s at right now.

“I’m just excited as you are about watching him. He’s in a good place mentally and he’s mature. He’s handled himself the way he should. His mind is clear and I think he will play well.”

A four-star recruit out of Beggs, Daniels was the highest-ranked player in OSU’s 2021 class. In his junior and senior seasons of high school, he totaled 237 tackles, 10 interceptions with four pick-sixes, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Last season, Daniels appeared in three games including the Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame but didn’t record any stats. During the spring and the preseason, he worked to prove himself ahead of a year that begins Thursday against Central Michigan.

“I’m ready to get out there and showcase my talent and help my team win, so we can show everyone how hard we’ve been working,” Daniels said.

Daniels has been mentored by veteran Jason Taylor II, who offers advice as someone who has played his position and had success.

“I’ve seen a lot of good things (from Daniels),” Taylor said. “He’s going to be a great player for us this year and we’re going to count on him.”

Taylor headlines a safety group that includes Thomas Harper, who also has moved into a starting role. Redshirt freshman Raymond Guy II and seniors Sean Michael Flanagan and Kanion Williams are listed as backups on the depth chart.

“(Taylor has) been good for our room,” Daniels said, “just being able to have a leader in there and lean on somebody who’s been on a big stage in big games and trusting him in those situations to take care of you.”

Daniels said being patient during a redshirt year was difficult, but he kept his focus and is confident in his abilities and his potential to become a key figure in the Cowboys’ defense.

“I feel like (I’m) where I should be,” he said. “I could be more physical off the ball and there’s a lot more things all of us can work on as a safety group. We’re just taking it day by day.”