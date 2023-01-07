OSU safety Jason Taylor II, wide receiver Braydon Johnson declare for the NFL draft

STILLWATER — Two more Oklahoma State players will test the NFL Draft waters.

On Saturday afternoon, safety Jason Taylor II and wide receiver Braydon Johnson announced their intentions to enter the NFL Draft pool, joining a handful of other players attempting to make an NFL roster.

“I want to thank my coaches for trusting in me and giving me the opportunities to succeed,” Taylor wrote in a statement.

While still having one year of eligibility remaining, Taylor’s move is one many expected following OSU’s 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

In a video posted with his announcement on Twitter, Taylor relived some of his more memorable moments with the Cowboys, including a fumble returned for a touchdown against Kansas State in 2020 and an onside kick returned for a score several weeks later against Texas Tech.

There was also a clip of his interception returned for a touchdown against Texas last season. Another showed his blocked field goal against Boise State.

After taking over the starting safety role last season when Tre Sterling suffered a wrist injury, Taylor recorded two interceptions and forced a fumble in 14 games.

He broke out this season, starting 13 games and recording 99 tackles and six interceptions — a statistic he led the Big 12 in this year. He also tallied 3.5 tackles for loss and was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive First Team.

This was also an expected move for Johnson, who had exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

The 6-foot pass catcher played in 10 games this season, catching 32 passes for 566 yards, both career bests for the sixth-year senior. Johnson has battled injuries during his OSU career, including missing all but one game last season.

He concludes with 79 receptions for 1,314 yards and eight touchdowns across 46 games.

They join a growing list of OSU players entering the draft, including defensive ends Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy, defensive tackle Brendon Evers and wide receiver CJ Tate.