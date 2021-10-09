OSU’s Warren is on pace for a historic number of carries. What does it take to hold up?

So what does it take to hold up with the rigors of carrying the ball as many times as Warren might?

Routine powered Thompson through the 1996 season. It did the same for Miller in 1977 and Anderson in 1982. Thompson’s habits came from Sanders.

“I heard Barry was doing this,” Thompson said. “Get off your feet a few nights before the game. Not the night before. Thursday was my shutdown time. Thursday is when I pushed people back.”

Thursday nights were when Thompson hydrated on Gatorade, filled up on steak, crab legs and vegetables and rested his legs. Anderson skipped parties after games and hit the weight room followed by the Whirlpool.

Miller took care of the tiny things in the training room after games, “before they became problems.”

“I bet Jaylen’s got some chill regimens of his own,” Thompson said.

Rest, though, is a delicate balance for a running back looking to maintain form over the course of a season. Well-planned off time is crucial, but too much of it can be costly.

Gundy spoke Tuesday about his plan to cap Warren’s activity during this week’s bye, only for his running back to blow through the limits he set out in practice.