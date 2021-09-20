OSU’s Warren earns pair of conference honors; Taylor II named special teamer of the week

Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren was named both Big 12 Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week Monday morning for his performance in the Cowboys’ 21-20 win over Boise State on Saturday.

The Utah State transfer ran for a career-high 218 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries against the Broncos, including a 75-yard first quarter score. Warren leads OSU with 264 yards on 52 carries and has scored in each of the unbeaten Cowboys’ three games. His four rushing touchdowns on the season are level with Texas’ Tahj Brooks and Iowa State’s Breece Hall for second most among Big 12 running backs.

Safety Jason Taylor II was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. He blocked Jonah Delmas’ 36-yard field goal attempt with 2:05 remaining Saturday, helping secure OSU’s one-point road win.

The Week 3 honors for Warren and Taylor come after Malcolm Rodriguez was named conference defensive player of the week and LD Brown earned the special teams award following OSU’s win over Tulsa on Sept. 11.

