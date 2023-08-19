STILLWATER — Hours after Oklahoma State’s loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Preston Wilson ushered several of his offensive line teammates into a hotel room.

Discussions were held. Film was dissected. Even eight months later, Wilson isn’t willing to disclose those in attendance. Some things remain behind closed doors, OSU’s veteran offensive lineman said. But the sentiment was clear.

“We dealt with the pain, but we didn’t dwell on the misery,” Wilson said. “We moved on.”

After a 12-2 season in 2021, the Cowboys failed to patch together a strong follow-up campaign. The rushing attack was one of the worst under coach Mike Gundy. They allowed the most sacks since 2018. The offensive line was battered and bruised throughout the second half of the season, using seven different starting combinations in 2022.

Entering this year, a sense of urgency emanates through OSU’s offensive line. The majority of the core — a veteran group accounting for 94 career starts — returned. They’ll be in charge of protecting a new quarterback. They’ll control the rushing attack.

For seasoned offensive line coach Charlie Dickey and the group, there’s a clear emphasis to better. But can they pull it off?

“Everyone wants this team to be great,” redshirt senior Cole Birmingham said. “It’s just a better feeling. Everyone’s fighting for this team. It’s not an individualized thing anymore. It’s just a group.”

The suddenly old guard

Wilson, Birmingham, Jake Springfield, Taylor Miterko and Joe Michalski all joined OSU’s offensive line in 2019.

Four years later, those five have remained with the program, a testament to loyalty in the transfer portal era. Springfield, formerly a walk-on, would not only secure a scholarship in 2020, but currently leads the entire team in career starts with 29.

“I feel like all of us, we’re all kind of leaders,” Springfield said. “I’ve put my input into that and told them what I wanted to do. We all kind of agreed on that.”

The offensive line underwent little turnover as OSU bled this offseason into the transfer portal. Eli Russ, who played 110 snaps at center and right guard in 2022, left for Troy. Left tackle Caleb Etienne, who started all 13 games last season, exited the program after spring camp, reemerging at BYU, but the position group went largely unscathed.

“I feel like the people who left, they had their reasons, I guess they wanted to leave, but everyone who stayed wants to be here,” Birmingham said.

Hunter Woodard opted not to use his extra year of college eligibility.

The 2019 core remaining together assists the Cowboys in multiple facets. Wilson points to trust and comradery as major components on the field. Off the field, adding new players — like Dalton Cooper, one of OSU's transfer portal imports this offseason — becomes smoother.

“You’ve got everybody on the same page,” Wilson said. “You just have to add one. You’ve got four guys helping one.”

Another bump for the season: OSU holds 23 offensive linemen on its roster, the most of any position group. “As tragic as football is, anything can happen,” Jason Brooks Jr. said. “People have to be ready at all times.”

OSU reinforced its core with a handful of rookies, signing five offensive linemen out of high school. UNLV transfer Noah McKinney and Jarrett Henry, a sophomore from Trinity Valley Community College, helps too.

Physical, disciplined and tough

During the 2021 season, OSU allowed 1.14 sacks per game, a metric the program ranked No. 1 in the conference and ninth in the nation.

Last season, that plunged to 2.08 per game, ranking seventh in the Big 12 and 65th in the country.

Rushing offense fell from fifth to ninth in the conference. Even worse, the 3.4 yards per rush was the worst average under Gundy. OSU rushed for less than 60 yards on three different occasions.

Injuries factored in. OSU was without Woodard, Brooks Jr. and Wilson at different points of the season. But the numbers led OSU to its first objective this offseason: Reshaping offensive run blocking schemes.

“We were kind of in a rocky place,” Brooks Jr. said. “It wasn’t the end we wanted. A lot of guys’ head were down.”

To change the tide, Dickey and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn implemented new run blocking schemes. More pull-action, more counters and more gap schemes highlighted the changes. Paired with tight ends and fullbacks returning to OSU’s offense — and the new QB taking snaps under center — it’s an attempt at improvement.

“It allows us to play more powerful, more downhill,” Birmingham said. “It allows everyone to play downhill, faster football.”

Dickey didn’t stop there. Film became a major priority this offseason. Opponent scouting started even earlier. The breadth of experience allows for it. Working on assignments isn’t the most important with veterans. Taylor Miterko says technique is the focus most practices.

The hardest changes involved were philosophical ones.

“We’ve always wanted to be a dominant offensive line, but we’ve really shifted our focus to not what, but how,” Miterko said. “How we’re going to be a dominant offensive line, and we’re going to do that by playing physical, being disciplined, being tough.”

Gundy stressed those traits throughout the offseason, hinging success on the line adopting those ideas.

“Guys have a new mindset and they’re taking it personal to keep their attitude in check every day and coming here to work,” Miterko said. “It’s really just a mindset…mental toughness.”

A good year for a good year

Seven months after his private hotel room meeting, Preston Wilson strolled across the artificial turf at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Roughly 17 months earlier, Wilson was on the exact same field, watching Dez Jackson dive for the pylon in an attempt to win OSU a Big 12 championship. He came inches short.

This offseason, he accompanied three of his teammates to the stadium for Big 12 Media Days, an honor gifted to leaders within OSU’s organization.

“We were crisp, we were clean, we were ready to roll,” Wilson said, flashing a smile in Arlington. “We’ve got a great unit going into the season. Just to see the morale kind of change from last year to this year and the excitement we have going on.”

The Cowboys’ offensive line has questions. Most position groups do these days. Ones that won’t provide answers until weeks into the season. But the core is optimistic. Wilson doesn’t feel the pressure.

But he recognizes the urgency.

“We’re just ready to step it up this year and have our year,” he said.