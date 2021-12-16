OSU’s Gundy on NIL and future signing days: 'It’s going to be there'

“I saw a little bit of NIL stuff here in the last week to two weeks that might have factored in with us,” Gundy said. “I don’t have any evidence to bring to the table to say that. Just my history of it. I’ve seen a little bit of it.”

By law, coaches and program and university officials cannot be directly involved in arranging NIL opportunities for players. But as the industry of NIL — not even six months old — develops, the high-stakes game of recruiting appears on a collision course with endorsements and marketing deals for incoming prospects.

“I don’t know what the parameters are," Gundy said. "And I don’t think anybody else knows either. I think people are doing it because I don’t think there’s repercussions because there’s not a governing body at this particular time.

“It’s like going down Highway 51 if there was nobody ever that checks your speed. Nobody’s driving 45. Everybody’s going to be driving 70. I don’t drive much past 52 because somebody might give me a ticket. I don’t think there’s any tickets being handed out right now for this. So I think it’s out of control.”