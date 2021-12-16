OSU’s Gundy on NIL and future signing days: 'It’s going to be there'

STILLWATER — Name, Image and Likeness didn’t play a significant role for Oklahoma State in the early signing period, Mike Gundy said Wednesday.
But Oklahoma State’s 17th-year coach knows he likely won’t be able to say the same next December or in years to come, even if Gundy isn’t sure what the intertwining relationship of NIL and high school recruiting is going to look like.
“I don’t know what direction it’s going,” he said. “I think this time next year, it’d be really interesting to see what’s going on. It’d be nice for somebody to predict it. I don’t know anybody that can predict it. It’s going to be going on though.”
Wednesday represented the first college football national signing day of the NIL era. The class of 2022 is the first to possess the ability to profit from its NIL through endorsements deals, merchandise sales and other means. OSU inked 17 players from that class Wednesday, including eight recruits from Oklahoma headlined by Santa Fe’s Tayln Shettron, Bixby’s Braylin Presley and Beggs’ CJ Brown.
None of the Cowboys’ signees came with NIL deals in tow, but Gundy — without naming specific schools — alluded that NIL has already seeped into the recruiting cycle. At Texas, for instance, boosters have reportedly established a nonprofit organization called “Horns with Heart”, which will pay Longhorns offensive linemen $50,000 each annually to “participate in charitable endeavors.”
“I saw a little bit of NIL stuff here in the last week to two weeks that might have factored in with us,” Gundy said. “I don’t have any evidence to bring to the table to say that. Just my history of it. I’ve seen a little bit of it.”
By law, coaches and program and university officials cannot be directly involved in arranging NIL opportunities for players. But as the industry of NIL — not even six months old — develops, the high-stakes game of recruiting appears on a collision course with endorsements and marketing deals for incoming prospects.
“I don’t know what the parameters are," Gundy said. "And I don’t think anybody else knows either. I think people are doing it because I don’t think there’s repercussions because there’s not a governing body at this particular time.
“It’s like going down Highway 51 if there was nobody ever that checks your speed. Nobody’s driving 45. Everybody’s going to be driving 70. I don’t drive much past 52 because somebody might give me a ticket. I don’t think there’s any tickets being handed out right now for this. So I think it’s out of control.”
Plenty of current Cowboys have taken advantage of NIL since the policy took effect earlier this year on July 1, Spencer Sanders, Malcolm Rodriguez and Collin Oliver among them. Up next for OSU is figuring out how NIL plays into recruiting, because Gundy knows it's part of the future.
“It really didn’t factor in as much with us this year," he said. "I think next year it’s going to be (a factor). I don’t know what it’s going to be. But it’s going to be there.”