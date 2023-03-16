If either of them have anything to say about it, there will be a third act.

Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix, the star from Sand Springs, won his first-round match Thursday morning at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, pinning Jack Maida of American University in 2:16 to advance to the second round.

About 45 minutes later, on a different mat, Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young, the two-time defending national champion at 133 pounds after defeating Fix in the finals each time, prevailed in his first-round matchup as well. He won a 12-3 major decision over Appalachian State’s Ethan Oakley.

Fix, the No. 2 seed, faces Northern Iowa's Kyle Biscoglia in the second round, someone he beat 8-1 in a dual on Jan. 28. Bravo-Young, the top seed, takes on No. 18 Brayden Palmer of Chattanooga next.

As good as they each looked in that first round, another rematch in the finals seems inevitable, even though OSU coach John Smith acknowledged that he and Fix have planned for multiple possible opponents in the weight bracket.

“We've worked on several guys, not just one,” Smith said. “I think it's a weight class that you've got to be honest at. I think it's not a weight class that you better be looking too far ahead. There's enough challenges at the weight class that you need to take it one match at a time. And so he's worked on several of them and has a pretty good idea what he needs to do to try to be the best.”

Smith believes that having this NCAA tournament here in Tulsa, a stone’s throw from Fix’s hometown of Sand Springs, where he won four high school state championships, going undefeated for his entire high school career, could be an advantage for him.

“I think it's real important that he really embraces this event, and this being here at home, and embrace it and let it be an advantage to you, rather than a disadvantage,” Smith said. “I'm more concerned with that. And I think it's really important for him to kind of embrace everything and knowing that this is his hometown, and, ‘this is where I'm going to wrestle my best at.’”

Each of the previous finals were nail-bitingly close, with Bravo-Young winning 4-2 in sudden victory in the 2021 final and then taking a 3-2 decision last year. This time around, the Penn State graduate, who’s already a four-time All-American won’t even allow himself to imagine who his finals opponent might be.

“Take it one match at a time. It is what it is. Just gotta go out there and focus on what I do,” said Bravo-Young, who is 52-0 over the last three seasons and 97-9 overall. “That's it. One match at a time. We'll worry about that when we get there.”

Bravo-Young also has higher aspirations, hoping to land a spot on the U.S. national team in the future, noting that winning a third national title would be great, but it’s not everything.

“It means a lot to me, take a lot of pride in it,” he said of the possibility of winning again. “But at one point, it's just a stepping stone. I'm trying to make the freestyle world team, too. So, just grateful, not really sweating it. Whatever happens happens and keep going forward. I've got bigger things on my mind, too.”

For Fix, who has won four Big 12 titles, a national championship is all he has left to accomplish on a college mat. At 27-0 this season, he now boasts a career record of 99-4, with three of those losses coming in NCAA final matches.

“I've been real close three times,” said Fix, who has also competed internationally for the U.S. and will likely do so again. “So to finally break through in my hometown, it would mean the world to me.”

While a lot of college wrestlers at this level know each other and socialize off the mat, Fix and Bravo-Young have not yet had that opportunity.

“No, we don't know each other that well off the mat,” Fix said. He seems like a good guy off the mat, I'd say. But we haven't really got the chance to become buddies.”

“I haven't really talked to him,” Bravo-Young added. “But I've always watched him wrestle. Haven't really got to know him. But I appreciate him, he makes me a better person.”

They're both great wrestlers but only one will have his hand raised on Saturday night.

NCAA Wrestling National Championships

At BOK Center

Team Standings after Session 1

1. Penn State, 16; 2. North Carolina State, 12.5; 3. Iowa, 12; T4. Northern Iowa, 10; T4. Ohio State, 10; T6. Minnesota, 9; T6. Missouri, 9; T6. Wisconsin, 9; 9. Nebraska, 8.5; T10. Cornell, 8; T10. Illinois, 8; T10. Iowa State, 8; T10. Michigan, 8; T14. Air Force, 7; T14. Arizona State, 7; T14. Oklahoma State, 7; T17. Lehigh, 6; T17. North Dakota State, 6; T17. Northwestern, 6; T17. South Dakota State, 6; T17. Stanford, 6; T17. Vermont, 6; T23. Pittsburgh, 5; T23. Princeton, 5