The disappointment continued on Saturday for Oklahoma State wrestling fans, as both Sand Springs native Daton Fix and Dustin Plott each lost heartbreakingly close matches to end OSU’s participation in the NCAA Tournament on a sour note.

Fix, who was stunned in an 11-3 major decision loss to Cornell’s Vito Arujau on Friday night in the 133-pound semifinals, came back and won his consolation semifinal match, 6-4, over Minnesota’s Aaron Nagao in another nailbiter.

That put Fix, who had lost in the national final in each of this three previous trips to the NCAA tournament and was seeded No. 2, into the consolation final, aiming for third place. Going against Michael McGee of Arizona State, the No. 4 seed, Fix had another close battle that was nerve-wracking for OSU fans, eventually losing 2-1 to place fourth.

“I just thought he wrestled a little tight, not putting enough pressure on people,” OSU coach John Smith said of Fix. “I think we can go back maybe do some workouts, change a few things. You always look back and wish you would have done something with every individual, even when you win. And that’s what makes you better, when you judge yourself. And he’ll judge himself hard enough that I don’t have to say too much.”

After a scoreless first period, McGee got an escape point early in the second and took a 1-0 lead into the third. After a few near-takedowns, McGee built up a lead in riding time, and took that one-point lead into the finals seconds. Fix appeared to have a takedown with three seconds left, but they landed outside the circle, and although Smith challenged the call, the officials agreed it was not a takedown. So Fix got an escape point instead and McGee got a riding time point, resulting in a 2-1 decision.

“I was prepared for the match to go to overtime if he did get that call,” McGee said. “(Coach Zeke Jones) was preaching, you might have to beat him once, you might have to beat him twice, you might have to beat the refs, you might have to beat everybody in the building — just be prepared for everything they throw at you.”

Fix had beaten McGee 5-1 in the national semifinals last year, but McGee, who ended up placing fourth in 2022, reviewed that loss and made some adjustments that helped him this time.

“I studied that match a bunch and I obviously expected him to be way better than he was last year,” said McGee, who won the Pac-12 title two weeks ago, “but in the situations where he did get a takedown, it was moreso off of little stupid mistakes. Daton’s really good at freestyling. Little things that he kind of took advantage of on the edge, I just wasn’t ready for, but I was ready today.”

Smith didn’t think Fix put too much pressure on himself to perform in his hometown, but wasn’t sure exactly why his performance wasn’t quite up to his usual standards. Fix entered the tournament with just four collegiate losses, three in the NCAA finals, and then suffered two within three matches over a 17-hour span. Smith did say he thought Fix would return for his final year of eligibility.

“I don’t know, I don’t think he had a good weekend of wrestling,” Smith said. “I think he got a little tight in the last few matches. Which can happen. Things happen and you improve from them. We’ve seen him do a lot of great things over the course of his time at Oklahoma State, from international to folk style wrestling. And he’s a winner and winners find ways to win again.”

As for Plott, the No. 5 seed at 174 pounds, he lost both of his matches on Saturday, first falling in the consolation semifinals 8-2 to Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech, and then in the fifth-place contest, he dropped a heartbreaking 4-2 overtime decision to No. 11 Nelson Brands of Iowa.

“That third match, I just wish he’d made a little better decision on that,” Smith said of Plott’s loss by pin to Cornell’s Chris Foca in the quarterfinals on Friday. “If he’d have gone ahead and won that match …”

After Foca, who finished in third place, pinned Plott in 1:54, Plott entered the consolation bracket and won a tough 7-5 overtime match with Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley and then won 8-4 over Ohio State’s Ethan Smith in the “blood round” (i.e., the consolation quarterfinals) Friday night.

“He had a pretty good tournament, two guys that beat him during the regular season, he beat. Tough road to come back and finish sixth after getting pinned. Tough match to become an All-American, tough match to get into the fifth-place match. So a pretty good tournament. Last year he finished fifth, so you say, ‘Oh, he stepped back a spot,’ but it’s a whole different scenario that he had to go through to get to that position he finished at.”

Smith also noted that OSU’s Travis Wittlake, who won his first-round match at 184 pounds but lost in the second round and then in his first consolation contest on Friday morning, ended up in the hospital with an infection in his wrist Friday night and had to be taken to the hospital. While he remains in the hospital, he will be okay.

“He’s fine, but at the time, we were concerned with what happened to him,” Smith said.

Overall, Smith acknowledged that placing 18th in the team standings just wasn’t good enough for him, especially after they finished tied for 14th at last year’s NCAAs.

“We were tight. I don’t know why we were tight. It seems like we got here and guys wrestled a little tight,” Smith said of the team’s overall performance. “When you have no room to wrestle tight, it’s not good. When you’re ranked 15th, when you’re ranked 20th, you got to have performances.

“You got to appreciate everything the guys gave you during the year. As a season, you go 14-3 (in duals). I know everyone judges you by what you did in the tournament and that’s fine. I know that we’ve had two poor tournaments in a row. That’s not fine. But we don’t neglect mentioning the effort by my team and the work that they put in. Because there was a lot of work put in, and we knew from the very beginning that this season was going to be very challenging, and it was. It was a hard season.”

NCAA Wrestling National Championships

At BOK Center

Team Standings after Session 5

1. Penn State,127.5; 2. Iowa, 82.5; 3. Ohio State, 70.5; 4. Cornell, 68.5; 5. Missouri, 60.5; 6. Arizona State, 55; 8. Michigan, 54.5; 8. Nebraska, 54; 9. Virginia Tech, 49; 10. NC State, 48; 11. Iowa State, 47; 12. North Carolina, 38; 13. South Dakota State, 37; 14. Princeton, 33.5; 15. Minnesota, 30.5; T16. Northern Iowa, 29; T16. Wisconsin, 29; T18. Air Force, 28.5; T18. Oklahoma State, 28.5; T20. Lehigh, 28; T20. Purdue, 28; 22. North Dakota State, 25.5; 23. Northwestern, 24.5; T24. Northern Colorado, 23; T24. Pittsburgh, 23

Consolation Finals

125: Courtney (Arizona State), sv-1 Noto (Lehigh), 4-2

133: McGee (Arizona State) dec. Fix (Oklahoma State), 2-1

141: Bartlett (Penn State) dec. McNeil (North Carolina), 4-1

149: Van Ness (Penn State) dec. Parco (Arizona State), 7-2

157: Humphreys (Lehigh) m.d. Franek (North Dakota State), 8-0

165: Monday (Princeton) dec. Amine (Michigan), 3-2

174: Foca (Cornell) tb-1 Lewis (Virginia Tech), 3-2

184: Romero (Ohio State) sv-1 Hidlay (NC State), 3-1

197: R. Elam (Missouri) dec. Truax (Cal. Poly), 5-2

285: Hendrickson (Air Force) p. Cassioppi (Iowa), 4:16

Fifth-place matches

125: Cronin (Nebraska) med. fft Lee (Iowa)

133: Nagao (Minnesota) dec. Mendez (Ohio State), 4-0

141: Carlson (South Dakota State) inj. dft. Hardy (Nebraska), 2:11

149: Henson (Virginia Tech) m.d. Murin (Iowa), 12-3

157: Scott (NC State) inj. dft. Robb (Nebraska), 0:00

165: Griffith (Standford) dec. Hamiti (Wisconsin), 4-1

174: Brands (Iowa) sv-1 Plott (Oklahoma State), 4-2

184: Coleman (Iowa State) med. fft. Munoz (Oregon State)

197: Warner (Iowa) dec. Laird (Rider), 7-3

285: Davison (Northwestern) dec. Z. Elam (Missouri), 4-3

Seventh-place matches

125: Ventresca (Virginia Tech) dec. Cardinale (West Virginia), 7-6

133: Latona (Virginia Tech) dec. Orine (NC State), 3-1

141: Filius (Purdue) sv-1 D’Emilio (Ohio State), 8-4

149: Mauller (Missouri) dec. Blockhus (Minnesota), 6-2

157: Andonian (Virginia Tech) dec. Lewan (Michigan), 6-4

165: Caliendo (North Dakota State) dec. Olejnik (Northern Illinois), 6-2

174: Smith (Ohio State) m.d. Mocco (Missouri), 12-2

184: Feldkamp (Clarion) p. Kane (North Carolina), 2:38

197: Dean (Penn State) dec. Cardenas (Cornell), 4-2

285: Schultz (Arizona State) inj. dft. Hillger (Wisconsin), 0:01