OSU’s Brock Martin works through the 'worst pain I’ve been through' to continue to help Cowboys

Martin returned from the “freak deal” at Texas in Week 7 following OSU’s bye week and made a pair of crucial plays in the fourth quarter of the comeback win over the Longhorns. He started again last weekend at Iowa State, and in the two games Martin has been credited with five tackles, including one for loss.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Back in his place on the left side of the defensive line, Martin has largely looked like himself. But the effects of a dislocated elbow doesn’t dissipate in the span of a few weeks.

OSU’s second-leading sack getter is still hurting.

“Right now? It doesn’t matter,” Martin said when asked about the degree of pain he’s still dealing with. “It just hurts. There’s no one in the country right now that feels 100%. So I’ve just got to act like I am.”

His history of speedy returns from injury and gritting through pain dates back to Martin’s ACL tear at Oologah.

Prior to this season’s injury, Martin said the pain he felt in days after the knee surgery was the worst he had ever experienced. He took his rehab seriously and attacked physical therapy sessions, a mentality Martin has carried into every recovery since, and he was back on the field for the Mustangs four months after the tear.