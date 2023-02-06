STILLWATER — Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson has been ruled out indefinitely after a lingering left wrist injury suffered several weeks ago will require surgery, coach Mike Boynton confirmed Monday during a news conference.

“We deal with different bumps in the road throughout the season, this is just another one for us,” Boynton said. “He’s disappointed, but we’re encouraged that the surgery is going to be something that’s — I don’t know if there’s such a thing as minor surgery — but it something he’s going to be able to recover from.”

Anderson is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday, his timetable to return is unknown.

Anderson, a senior, suffered the injury on his off-ball hand on Jan. 7 against Texas, before re-aggravating the injury against Oklahoma this past week and missing the Cowboys’ game against TCU. He is averaging 11.1 points per game for OSU — the second highest mark on the team.

Anderson also leads the team in assists per game (3.4) and steals (32).

With Anderson’s indefinite absence, the Cowboys (14-9 overall, 5-5 Big 12) will likely lean on reserve guards Caleb Asberry and Chris Harris Jr. Asberry, a fifth-year transfer from Texas State, started in place of Anderson last Saturday against TCU, scoring 19 points.

“Game-by-game,” Boynton said of potential lineup adjustments. “More opportunity for probably a little bit of everybody in terms of minutes.

“We’re just trying to piece it all together.”

OSU has Texas Tech at home on Wednesday night.