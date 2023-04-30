STILLWATER — There was no spring game to mark the end of spring practice, but Oklahoma State closed the first chapter of its 2023 season this past week.

Across five weeks and 15 practices in the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, the Cowboys’ program went through their typical spring processes. They implemented new ideas — in this year’s case, new run blocking schemes and a return to tight ends — as well as engrained new players.

And as the Cowboys move into summer workouts, what was learned?

Promising development

The Cowboys appear to be moving forward on schedule with the implementation of new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo’s 3-3-5 defense.

When it came to replacing Derek Mason this offseason, OSU coach Mike Gundy prioritized finding someone capable of running the odd-front defense, something he said he spent six weeks learning.

Why? It’s a scheme proven to be successful against Big 12 offenses. OSU won’t abandon even-front schemes, but the priority will become using three-down linemen.

“This is a change because of more three-down,” Gundy said early in the spring. “The players are going to have to buy in. The coaches are going to have to understand simplicity. Let’s just get good at what we can get good at to slow people down.

“We’ll try to build on it. But we’re not going to be able to do it all in one year. Just not going to happen.”

With the changes, personnel moved around too. Collin Oliver shifted to linebacker, Kendal Daniels steps into versatile role in the secondary and there’s sudden depth on the interior of the defensive line.

“They’ve picked up everything as well as anybody I’ve ever been around,” Nardo said of the installation. “The buy-in has been unbelievable from the coaches and from the players.”

Biggest surprise

Dalton Cooper appears as good as advertised.

The offensive line didn’t sustain much loss outside of Eli Russ transferring to Troy, but that didn’t stop offensive line coach Charlie Dickey scooping Cooper out of the portal this offseason. With the Cowboys emphasizing more offensive line physicality this spring, Cooper’s presence is helpful. The departure of left tackle Caleb Etienne in the transfer portal makes Cooper’s presence vital.

Across three seasons at Texas State, Cooper surrendered seven sacks on 1,382 passing plays. No matter who the starting quarterback is, none will have the dual-threat capabilities of Spencer Sanders. Having an experienced player at left tackle — Cooper has 36 starts there — who rarely gives up sacks is critical.

Biggest question mark

All four of OSU’s quarterbacks in the fight for the starting spot possess important qualities. But all come with downsides too. A pecking order for the group unsurprisingly wasn’t clearly established in the spring, and while OSU has no issues drawing the process out into the summer and fall camp, the decision as to who is Spencer Sanders’ successor will be massively important not just for this season, but the following.

Post-spring outlook

It’s easy to forget, but three months ago there were major questions surrounding OSU’s football program as players leaked out of the university via the transfer portal and the Cowboys crumbled down the final seven games.

OSU rallied, signing 13 new players in the portal by the end of January. Some showed more promise than others, but most were at least lined up to slot into key roles by fall.

With spring out of the way, roles have started to develop for newer players, as well as in-house options that remained from last season. Questions still remain about where things are at, but overall, OSU appears to have found its footing with four months remaining until opening weekend.