OSU runs away with Stillwater Regional title; OU stays ninth in Albuquerque

Led by three players in the top 10, the Oklahoma State men’s golf team ran away with the NCAA Stillwater Regional title Tuesday at Karsten Creek.

The Cowboys fired the best round of the day — 277 — and finished the 54-hole tournament with an 11-under 836, 14 shots better than second-place Illinois.

In the Albuquerque Regional, Oklahoma remained in ninth place after two rounds. The Sooners were led by Jonathan Brightwell, who sits in second with an 8-under 136. Brightwell, who led after Monday’s first round, is now one shot back of the lead with 18 holes remaining.

The Sooners’ low round of the day came from Garett Reband as the All-American fired a 4-under 68 and sits in a tie for 30th overall at even par.

OSU’s Bo Jin finished second in Stillwater with a 207. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra finished tied for third with a 211, and Austin Eckroat was seventh with a 212. Aman Gupta was 14th as the Cowboys had four golfers in the top 15, the most of any school.

The Stillwater Regional finished a day early after the golfers played two rounds Monday and one round Tuesday because of the forecast of heavy rains in the Stillwater area.