OSU runs away with Stillwater Regional title; OU stays ninth in Albuquerque

Led by three players in the top 10, the Oklahoma State men’s golf team ran away with the NCAA Stillwater Regional title Tuesday at Karsten Creek.
The Cowboys fired the best round of the day — 277 — and finished the 54-hole tournament with an 11-under 836, 14 shots better than second-place Illinois.
In the Albuquerque Regional, Oklahoma remained in ninth place after two rounds. The Sooners were led by Jonathan Brightwell, who sits in second with an 8-under 136. Brightwell, who led after Monday’s first round, is now one shot back of the lead with 18 holes remaining.
The Sooners’ low round of the day came from Garett Reband as the All-American fired a 4-under 68 and sits in a tie for 30th overall at even par.
OSU’s Bo Jin finished second in Stillwater with a 207. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra finished tied for third with a 211, and Austin Eckroat was seventh with a 212. Aman Gupta was 14th as the Cowboys had four golfers in the top 15, the most of any school.
The Stillwater Regional finished a day early after the golfers played two rounds Monday and one round Tuesday because of the forecast of heavy rains in the Stillwater area.
OSU advances to the NCAA Championships, which start May 28 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Oral Roberts’ Jack Howes, playing as an individual in the Stillwater Regional, had a delay of more than two hours because of the weather and wrapped up his collegiate career tied for 43rd with an 11-over 227. He was one of 28 players to have at least 10 birdies in the regional.
OU, meanwhile, enters Wednesday’s final round in Albuquerque, New Mexico, five shots back of Texas A&M and South Carolina, which share fourth and occupy the cut line. The top five teams and low individual on a non-qualifying team will advance to the NCAA Championships.
The Sooners, who entered the regional as the top seed, are set to tee off at 9:25 a.m. at the par-72 UNM Championship Course.