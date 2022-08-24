OSU running back Dominic Richardson ready to prove himself

STILLWATER — The moment that Dominic Richardson has been working toward is less than a week away.

A junior from Oklahoma City, Richardson is stepping into the starting role at running back after being used as a reserve the previous two seasons.

“(I want to) prove to the coaches I’m ready to be the every-down back,” Richardson said. “I know it’s going to be a lot on my hands (starting with) the first game, but I’m ready to go and focused on that.”

Richardson has totaled 123 carries for 596 yards and seven touchdowns while waiting his turn behind several talented running backs. In practice and in games, he has shown the coaches enough for them to be confident in what he can do when receiving the majority of the carries.

“He is physical, he’s mature and he’s been around a while, which is going to help him out,” Mike Gundy said at media day. “He’s a different runner. He’s more of a slasher; he’s going to drop his pads and try to run through somebody, then take off and go. But we need him to be durable.

“I don’t worry about his attitude; I don’t worry about his toughness. We just need him to be durable and to give us 18 carries a game if he needs to. Then the other guys are going to have to help.”

With last season's other top backs gone, Richardson headlines a group that otherwise has minimal experience. Zach Middleton, a Bishop Kelley graduate, played in four games with five carries in 2021, while Jaden Nixon played in two games during a redshirt year, recording 14 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Gundy said Middleton has recently returned to practice after spending time in concussion protocol and Nixon has gained a dozen pounds since last season.

“They’re doing good,” Gundy said. “They don’t have any game experience and (the question is) how they can withstand the physicality of playing at this level. That position gets hit more than any position. We’re going to need them all. Every year we need three backs.”

Other options at the position include Texas A&M transfer Deondre Jackson and early enrollee freshmen Ollie Gordon and CJ Brown, a Beggs native. Gordon is a candidate for first-year playing time because of his size (6-foot-1, 211 pounds).

“It’s just hard to tell with freshmen, and he’s at a difficult position (where) he gets hit a lot,” Gundy said. “He’s doing really well and he’s lucky that he has a body that is what most sophomores in college would have.”

Along with his increased role on the field, Richardson has embraced the importance of being a leader for the other running backs, having seen how his predecessors handled that and paved the way for him.

“I kind of learned from Jaylen (Warren), Chuba (Hubbard), LD (Brown) … and picked up from them and brought it to my role,” Richardson said. “Now I’m up and I’m the first running back, so I need to be a leader and speak up and just demonstrate (leadership).”