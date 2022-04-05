OSU running back Dominic Richardson ready for bigger role

STILLWATER — After patiently waiting for his time to come, Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson is assuming a more significant role in advance of next season.

“He’s done well out here this spring,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He’ll have his hands full in the first game and he’s got to be ready to go. He very well could carry it 18-20 times in the first game.”

A junior from Oklahoma City, Richardson displayed his potential two years ago in the Cowboys’ win at Baylor, rushing 23 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns. His rushing total ranked as the second-most for a true freshman in program history.

Last season, he played behind transfer running back Jaylen Warren and totaled 79 carries for 373 yards and four touchdowns. Instead of being bothered by an incoming player taking some of his playing time, Richardson started to model himself after Warren.

“His work ethic is insane,” Richardson said. “Every time he practiced and touched the ball he went full speed, didn’t get touched, went to the end zone every single time.

“Even though he was gassed he still pushed more than you could even ask him to. He was self-driven, and seeing that just motivated me. I learned that from him.”

As the only returning running back out of the top four producers from 2021, Richardson is the veteran looking to step into the spotlight. Warren is gone along with LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson.

“Being the leader of the group, it’s a big difference,” he said. “I used to look up to Chuba (Hubbard), LD, Jaylen, and I learned from them. I learned a lot from them actually, just (about) being that leader and showing (younger players) what’s right and wrong. To be that leader to them, that means a lot to me.”

That running back group includes promising redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon and highly touted freshmen Ollie Gordon and CJ Brown, who enrolled early to go through spring drills. Gordon, at 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds, already looks the part.

“He’s got the speed,” Richardson said. “At practice he’s been going straight downhill, running through people. He’s going to be a great fit for us.”

As a junior and senior at Bishop McGuinness, Richardson rushed for 3,854 yards and 43 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 10.8 yards per carry. Bigger and stronger at OSU, he has the ability to truck defenders instead of evading them.

“He understands the type of back he is,” Gundy said. “He’s a power back and he’s going to run through arm tackles and drop his pads and protect the football and grind. He’s going to grind yards out.”

