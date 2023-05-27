Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STILLWATER — As head coach Kenny Gajewski drove to Cowgirl Stadium on Friday morning, one thought persisted in his mind.

“We could go to four in a row,” the Oklahoma State coach thought to himself. “That is wild.”

Despite limping into the postseason, the Cowgirls were a win away from their fourth consecutive appearance in the Women’s College World Series. And roughly 12 hours later, Gajewski’s thoughts became a reality.

OSU would return to Oklahoma City.

As the WCWS field continues panning out — the Cowgirls will face Florida State on Thursday in the opening round and Oklahoma and Stanford clinched spots — OSU is beginning to look like the team is what two months ago when ranked No. 2 in most national polls.

And no aspect has been more dominant in the Cowgirls’ return to form than the pitching staff.

Across five regional and super regional games, the Cowgirls allowed three runs, two coming off wild pitches against Nebraska and another early in Thursday’s NCAA Super Regional game against Oregon.

Other than that, nothing. During this span, pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl retired the final 17 batters Thursday night against UO, bookended by an ill Kelly Maxwell retiring her first 19 on Friday.

Maxwell flirted with a perfect game into the seventh inning before allowing two hits. Add them up, and OSU retired 36 consecutive Oregon batters at one point. Only five managed to reach base the entire series.

After scoring 24 runs in two games against Arkansas the weekend before, the Ducks stalled out in Stillwater.

“They have the best pitching coach (John Bargfeldt) in the country,” Gajewski said of his pitching staff. “He’s the best pitch caller in the country without a doubt. When they execute what he calls, it’s crazy. It’s like a video game.”

Depth was the key for OSU’s pitching staff this season. But through five postseason games, Gajewski’s hardly touched it.

Freshman Kyra Aycock, who managed to hold No. 1 Oklahoma scoreless through six innings in the regular season, barely touched the circle this postseason. Outside of an inning of relief against Wichita State, she’s remained rested. Ivy Rosenberry, fourth on the depth chart, didn’t make an appearance.

Still, contextualizing those postseason performances, they might just be the best from a WCWS-bound OSU team under Gajewski.

The three runs allowed are lower than the five allowed by Maxwell and Morgan Day in 2022 up to this point. They are more than three times better than the 10 allowed by Carrie Eberle and Maxwell in 2021.

It is an even larger difference than the Samantha Show-led group in 2019, which allowed 19 runs across the regionals and super regionals.

Still, it comes at an interesting point for the Cowgirls.

In the five games before the NCAA Tournament, OSU surrendered 30 runs to opponents and suffered five losses. The issues were easy to identify.

OSU walked 25 opposing batters during the five-game stretch. The defense didn’t help, committing 10 errors, including a four-error performance against Kansas.

“The only thing I can say for them that they’ve done a little bit better job is just not giving up the free passes,” Gajewski said.

An emphasis on fundamentals leading up to the postseason helped. On the field it showed, with OSU pitchers surrendering only three walks the past two weekends and playing error-free softball each game.

Gajewski’s quick to point out the offensive help as well. OSU scored 37 runs across the postseason, highlighted by performances from Kiley Naomi.

“I don’t know if it’s a subconscious thing for our hitters, if they’re like, ‘OK, Kelly’s going today, we can score one and it’s over,’” Gajewski said. “That’s not what Kelly wants. She wants nine runs, so it’s a cakewalk.”

On the arms of Maxwell and Kilfoyl, the Cowgirls cakewalked into another WCWS appearance.