OSU returns home with eyes focused on snapping two-game losing streak

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+

Kansas State 13-7, 2-5 Big 12; Oklahoma State 13-6, 3-4

Three storylines

* Trying to rebound: Oklahoma State will try to rally from back-to-back close loses at nationally ranked Iowa State and Oklahoma last week. Both setbacks were by a combined nine points. OSU welcomes to Wildcats to Stillwater after dropping an 86-72 decision in Manhattan three weeks earlier.

* Maintaining consistency: OSU has used the same starting lineup in the past 16 games, the longest stretch since the 2016-17 season. The projected starters for Wednesday are guards Terryn Milton, Lexy Keys, Claire Chastain and Naomie Alnatas as well as forward Taylen Collins.

* On a roll: Reserve Anna Gret Asi has set career scoring highs in the past two games. She scored 15 points against Iowa State and 26 against the Sooners. She connected on eight 3-pointers last week.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World