OSU relying on exceptional special-teams play

STILLWATER — During a kickoff last week at Baylor, Oklahoma State had eight players on the field who hadn’t appeared in a college football game before this season.

Despite youth and inexperience, the seventh-ranked Cowboys have benefited from exceptional play on special teams, the highest-graded unit in the nation in that category according to Pro Football Focus.

“I’m comfortable with our special teams,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We have quite a few young guys out there, but they’re showing maturity beyond their years so far.

“They’re playing a little better than they should based on their experience and our coaches — the four guys who coach those units — are doing a great job with them and we’re getting good effort.”

OSU, which remains undefeated heading into Saturday’s game against Texas Tech, has scored three touchdowns on special teams: a scoop-and-score on a punt blocked by Trace Ford; a blocked field goal returned by Korie Black; and a kickoff return by Jaden Nixon.

“Being on special teams is a big deal,” Nixon said. “It can definitely change the game.”

The Cowboys have a cast of playmakers in important roles on special teams. Brennan Presley also is used on returns, averaging 30 yards on kickoffs and scoring a touchdown against OU in 2021.

In the kicking game, long snapper Matt Hembrough is an All-American and placekicker Tanner Brown has never missed an extra-point attempt in 59 career tries.

Punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old from Australia, is among the biggest weapons on the team, helping OSU rank second in punt-return defense last season and having 11 punts downed inside the 20 through four games.

“Tom is a year older and more mature, so we’ve been fortunate with his experience,” Gundy said. “The guys we have covering, they’ve gotten good at it.”

Hutton has increased his punting distance each season and is averaging 42.7 yards per punt in his fourth and final year.

“I’m just getting used to my kicking style and adjusting a little bit as I go,” Hutton said. “That was something I wanted to work on this year, get that up a little bit. The return yards have increased a little bit as well … so now we have to work to get that back down.”

In a key moment against Baylor, a Hutton punt was downed by Braylin Presley at the 2-yard line to set up a safety by Kendal Daniels on the Bears’ next play.

“(Nixon) could have grabbed the ball at about the 7 … and he got out of the way and little Presley backed up and took it on the 1 or 2,” Gundy said. “That’s hard to do.

“For (Nixon) to have that experience just starting it — he didn’t do it last year — and (Presley) was playing at Bixby last year, that’s pretty good for those guys to have that maturity at that time.”