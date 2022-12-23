OSU recruiting takeaways: How did the Cowboys do in-state? What positions were prioritized?

STILLWATER – As the dust settles on another early signing period for Oklahoma State, here are the facts.

The Cowboys signed 17 players on Wednesday. Six play on the offensive side, 10 on defense and one specialist, a punter.

The recruiting class ranks as the 39th overall, according to 247Sports. It’s a number that was a 41st on Wednesday but has since risen as other teams sign and lose commitments.

On the 247Sports composite ranking, OSU’s group ranks 62nd, good for ninth among all Big 12 teams.

Here are five takeaways from the Cowboys’ latest crop of signees.

1. Most recruits from Texas, not Oklahoma

OSU added only two high school players from Oklahoma, followed by a junior college signing of NEO defensive lineman Iman Oates.

Oates, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman, played in high school at Tulsa Edison.

In the past three classes, the Cowboys signed at least seven players from Oklahoma, and while more could be added during the national signing day in February, the three current is a low mark for the Cowboys.

Of the 17 signatures, seven came from Texas, with OSU also signing a player from Nebraska, Arizona, Georgia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Australia.

Beyond Oates, OSU signed interior offensive lineman JaKobe Sanders (Stillwater) and defensive end Jaedon Foreman (Del City).

“At some point next year, he could be the strongest guy on our team,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of Sanders, who bench presses 400 pounds and squats 550.

2. Quarterback plans still undetermined

It’s not unfamiliar territory for the Cowboys to sign a quarterback each recruiting cycle – they’ve done so the past five years – and Gretna, Nebraska, product Zane Flores being the latest.

His signature isn’t surprising, Flores reaffirmed his commitment to the Tulsa World despite late pushes from other colleges, but he enters the Cowboys program at an interesting junction with the QB position.

Four-year starter Spencer Sanders has departed, searching for a new home and one final year to prove his NFL worth in the transfer portal. That leaves true freshman Garret Rangel and redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy as the Cowboys two viable options if no others are added.

Both will likely earn meaningful snaps against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, helping to better understand the pecking order heading into next season.

Rangel signed with the Cowboys this time last year, and he earned two starts in place of an injured Sanders this season. Without a clear No. 1, and three young quarterbacks now rostered, Flores could have a similar trajectory as Rangel.

The option still remains for OSU to address the quarterback room in the transfer portal, and the Cowboys could potentially add a veteran signal caller to balance a group of underclassmen.

3. No four stars

Coming off a 2022 cycle that saw OSU add five, four-star recruits, the Cowboys concluded their early signing period with all prospects having three-star designations from major recruiting sites.

It is the first time since 2016 that OSU hasn’t signed a four-star recruit in a cycle. That doesn’t necessarily spell doom for the Cowboys.

From that 2016 class – which ranked 45th nationally – Four players were drafted by NFL teams (running back Justice Hill, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, cornerback Rodarius Williams and linebacker Devin Harper).

Another six signed undrafted free agent contracts.

Development has always been paramount for Gundy’s teams and the 2023 class is no exception. During Wednesday’s press conference, Gundy pointed to several players in the ’23 class that he looks forward to continuing to help evolve.

Of OSU’s three defensive line additions, Gundy spoke specifically about getting each with strength coach Rob Glass.

“Just the nutrition, the development, the strength and conditioning he’ll get and give us another big body inside,” Gundy said of Oates.

Gundy added with defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman, “I think he is going to be 290 (pounds) at some point, by the time he gets with coach Glass and develops himself.”

4. Offensive line continues to be a priority

For the fifth time in the past six seasons, OSU added four offensive linemen in its yearly recruiting class.

This year’s group is highlighted by Jack Endean, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle from Tucson, Arizona, that has “developed into really being a good tackle.”

He is joined by Sanders and Gage Stanaland (Tuscola, Texas), both interior offensive linemen.

“His ability to play center, his football IQ, he can snap, he’s a 400-pound bencher already,” Gundy said of Sanders. “I think he’s a 550-pound squatter already. At some point next year, he could be the strongest guy on our team.”

OSU also added Isaiah Kema, a 6-4, 298-pounder from Texas who selected the Cowboys over 10 other Power Five offers, but he will not appear on campus for two years due to a mission trip.

OSU is a season removed from having a 1,000-yard rusher and two offensive linemen signed by NFL teams. This year's group struggled between several injuries and moving parts, and as a result surrendered 26 sacks this season.

It also had a direct impact on OSU’s rushing attack, and compared to all Big 12 teams, the Cowboys finished ninth out of 10 schools in four rushing categories: rushing yards (1,581), yards per carry (3.5), touchdowns (20) and yards per game (131.8).

5. Beefed up secondary

Last season, OSU only added two defensive backs (Dylahn McKinney and Cameron Epps), instead focusing on the defensive trenches, where the Cowboys added four players.

But in the 2023 group, OSU penned five defensive backs. There’s an even split between safeties and cornerbacks, with OSU having two apiece, and Lardarius Webb Jr. serving as a hybrid option.

“We have a number of guys that can play a couple positions,” Gundy said. “We’ve got a couple of them locked in at what we think could be future corners, but them some guys that might move around at that nickel, slot safety area.

“That is one position, one group that we feel good about youth in our program. And so that gave us flexibility to go after some different guys, some young players.”

Webb Jr. is the shortest of the five, listed at 5-foot-10. Both of OSU’s two safety additions, Kam Franklin and Tywon Wray Jr., are listed at 6-foot-2, a height Gundy says is “advantageous.”

“The ones that are taller, that have what would be a little bit bigger body, they are built for a certain position, and the goods new sis if they grow a bunch, then they can go and move to a different position because they have height,” Gundy added.

