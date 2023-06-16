STILLWATER — At the halfway point of June, Oklahoma State remains with seven verbal commitments in its 2024 recruiting class.

The Cowboys hosted several camps this week, secured a commitment from a linebacker and posted several intriguing offers to upcoming recruits.

Here's where the Cowboys' current recruiting efforts stand early on this summer:

OSU's current class

David Kabongo, a three-star safety from Trophy Club, Texas, is the most recent commit secured by OSU, announcing this week his intentions to join OSU.

Kabongo is one of three safeties currently committed to play under new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, joining Landyn Cleveland (Mansfield, Texas) and Willie Nelson (Longview, Texas).

The Cowboys secured two commitments from Pleasant Grove (Texarkana, Texas) teammates Jaylen Boardley, a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker, and Caleb Hackleman, a 6-6 interior offensive lineman.

Within the state, Stillwater tight end Josh Ford was the first commitment in the class, followed shortly by Southeast (Oklahoma City) running back Rodney Fields a week later. Choctaw edge rusher Will Smith was committed early in the process but opted to re-open his recruitment.

Fields, Kabongo and Nelson took official visits to OSU this weekend. All seven commitments are rated as three-star prospects, according to 247Sports.

New offers

After Armstrong Nnodim, a three-star defensive lineman currently committed to Rice, attended a camp in Stillwater this week, OSU offered the prospect.

The Cowboys’ offer to Nnodim, a 6-2, 260-pound lineman from Mesquite, Texas, is the first Power Five offer for the recruit. After committing to Rice in February, Nnodim received offers from Texas State, Memphis and Texas Southern, among others.

OSU currently doesn’t have a defensive lineman in the 2024 class.

OSU also threw an offer to Camron Williams, an unranked prospect listed as an athlete from Blytheville, Arkansas, who currently is committed to Missouri State.

The Cowboys offered Brock Harris, a 2026 tight end prospect from Saint George, Utah, this weekend. The 6-4 Harris already possesses offers from 14 Power Five schools, including Oklahoma, Miami and Georgia.

