OSU receiver Brennan Presley spends afternoon off with kids at Stillwater YMCA

STILLWATER — If Oklahoma State receiver Brennan Presley can handle a room full of kids, Big 12 defenses should be no problem.

A junior from Bixby, Presley was in his element Monday afternoon at the Stillwater YMCA, spending his free time playing basketball and football with kids and signing autographs for them.

“It was really fun to get out here,” said Presley, who teamed up with Stillwater business Real Estate Professionals for an NIL deal. “We don’t get a lot of chances to do these things, so I’m really fortunate to be able to do it.”

Presley also took some hard-hitting questions from the attendees, who asked about his jersey number, his dating life, his go-to pregame meal and his teammates. Asked whether kids ask tougher questions than the media, Presley said: “These kids (do), definitely. They have no filter.”

As a 20-year-old, Presley said he relishes the opportunity to have an influence on those who look up to him. Several of the kids who were at the YMCA play on a Stillwater youth football team.

“I remember being this age and idolizing the Kendall Hunters and the Justin Blackmons, Clint Chelf and all of those people and how much of a role model they were to me,” he said. “I don’t even think of myself as a role model. I just think of myself as (a young person) hanging out with kids.”

Presley is coming off a performance Saturday against Texas in which he weathered a difficult moment when officials determined a first-quarter punt touched him and was recovered by the Longhorns. From there, he returned a kickoff to midfield, set up a touchdown with a 20-yard catch and provided the tying score in the fourth quarter.

“I care so much about the team and so much about the guys,” he said. “When you mess up and don’t do something you’re primarily accustomed to doing, it kind of adds that fire and that hunger to get back what you lost in a sense. I was just ready to get back out there and prove a point and make it back up to my teammates.”

An added element to this season has been playing alongside his younger brother Braylin, a versatile freshman who is starting to earn more time in games. He had a catch and a carry in last week’s game.

“It’s been really cool to see him out there and see him making plays and also be on the field at the same time,” Brennan Presley said. “It’s cool for me, but it’s probably a dream come true for my parents.”