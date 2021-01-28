OSU receiver Brennan Presley positioned to have a strong sophomore season

Oklahoma State has lost 49% of its receptions from the 2020 season, 57% of its receiving yards and 56% of its receiving touchdowns with Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner now gone.

Replacing OSU’s top two receivers could start with former Bixby standout Brennan Presley. Presley tallied 118 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in the Cowboys' 37-34 Cheez-It Bowl win over Miami. It was the most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a bowl game by any OSU freshman.

Presley is positioned to have a big sophomore season.

“I don’t think this year is about me in general or me having a great (2021) season,” Presley said. “I think this season is about us coming together as a team and building on the season that we had last year and being better. I think that game is just a glimpse of what our receiving corps as a whole and our offense as whole are able to do this upcoming year.”

Presley didn’t have many opportunities to get touches before the Cheez-It Bowl. He logged just one catch for 7 yards and a 9-yard touchdown run in the regular season.

Presley said he learned a lot by sitting behind the veteran receivers last season.