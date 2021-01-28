OSU receiver Brennan Presley positioned to have a strong sophomore season

Oklahoma State has lost 49% of its receptions from the 2020 season, 57% of its receiving yards and 56% of its receiving touchdowns with Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner now gone.
Replacing OSU’s top two receivers could start with former Bixby standout Brennan Presley. Presley tallied 118 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in the Cowboys' 37-34 Cheez-It Bowl win over Miami. It was the most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a bowl game by any OSU freshman.
Presley is positioned to have a big sophomore season.
“I don’t think this year is about me in general or me having a great (2021) season,” Presley said. “I think this season is about us coming together as a team and building on the season that we had last year and being better. I think that game is just a glimpse of what our receiving corps as a whole and our offense as whole are able to do this upcoming year.”
Presley didn’t have many opportunities to get touches before the Cheez-It Bowl. He logged just one catch for 7 yards and a 9-yard touchdown run in the regular season.
Presley said he learned a lot by sitting behind the veteran receivers last season.
“They teach you how to be a person and just teach you how to do things the right way,” Presley said. “As a freshman coming in that’s all you really want. … As a ball player and a competitor you always want to be out there, but I understand the way things are. I understand you have three team captains in front of you so I wasn’t complaining. I was just practicing, trying to get better. Trying to focus on the little details and aspects of it.”
Presley’s speed makes him a real threat with the ball in his hands, and he says he will use this offseason to pick up more weight, which will help him absorb hits better. He is listed at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds and plans to get bigger, he said.
“Some of those hits at the college level are a little different than the high school level,” Presley said. “So (getting bigger) and being better mentally. Just understanding the game. The game is way faster than high school.”
Presley isn’t the only talent returning to the OSU receiving group. Tay Martin, who tallied six catches for 73 yards against Miami, is expected to be a top contributor. The Cowboys also have Braydon Johnson, who has already proven to be a deep ball threat. Incoming freshmen twins Bryson and Blaine Green are also joining the receiving group.
Presley could share the locker room with his younger brother Braylin by his junior season. Braylin is a 2022 four-star prospect, and OSU is one of multiple schools that have extended a scholarship offer. Brennan is allowing his brother to find his own path in the recruiting process.
“He’s obviously had more offers than I did coming out of high school, so there’s not much I can tell him to sway him anyway,” Presley said. “I would love if he came here and played with me in Stillwater. I think that’d be a great thing for me and him and obviously OSU. So that’s a great thing. But it’s really just letting him do him and doing his own thing and his own process and letting him handle it his own way.”