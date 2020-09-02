OSU receiver Braydon Johnson's speed creates a deep ball threat for opposing defenses

Oklahoma State’s 44 plays of 30 yards or more last season is a testament to how dangerous its offensive weapons can be.

All-American running back Chuba Hubbard tallied 15 of OSU’s 19 rushes of 30 yards or more, including the seven rushes of at least 50 yards. Receiver Tylan Wallace is OSU’s most dangerous threat at receiver, having tallied seven catches for at least 30 yards despite missing the last five games of the season.

But Braydon Johnson, a receiver whose season-long was a 69-yard TD catch against McNeese, led all OSU receivers with eight catches of at least 30 yards. Five of those catches occurred during the five-game stretch Wallace was out.

Johnson said he was excited to get after it this offseason and build on what he accomplished last year. He caught 12 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the final three games and finished the year with 23 catches for 491 yards and four touchdowns.

“I feel like that boosted my confidence a lot just making those plays during the end of the year,” Johnson said. “I was just ready to put in work with my team and just get better and get them better (and) lead them so we can all come together and get a Big 12 Championship.”