OSU receiver Braydon Johnson's speed creates a deep ball threat for opposing defenses

Oklahoma State’s 44 plays of 30 yards or more last season is a testament to how dangerous its offensive weapons can be.
All-American running back Chuba Hubbard tallied 15 of OSU’s 19 rushes of 30 yards or more, including the seven rushes of at least 50 yards. Receiver Tylan Wallace is OSU’s most dangerous threat at receiver, having tallied seven catches for at least 30 yards despite missing the last five games of the season.
But Braydon Johnson, a receiver whose season-long was a 69-yard TD catch against McNeese, led all OSU receivers with eight catches of at least 30 yards. Five of those catches occurred during the five-game stretch Wallace was out.
Johnson said he was excited to get after it this offseason and build on what he accomplished last year. He caught 12 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the final three games and finished the year with 23 catches for 491 yards and four touchdowns.
“I feel like that boosted my confidence a lot just making those plays during the end of the year,” Johnson said. “I was just ready to put in work with my team and just get better and get them better (and) lead them so we can all come together and get a Big 12 Championship.”
The 6-foot, 200-pound junior is listed as one of the fastest players on the team in his bio. Gundy explained back in March how Johnson’s speed on the other side of the field could be a major asset when opposing defenses play a safety over the top of Wallace. One of Johnson’s main focuses this offseason was improving on what he does best, catching the deep ball.
“I would say my biggest focus was just my releases and just practicing catching the deep ball because I feel like that’s my strong suit,” Johnson said. "Those are my two main focuses and over the offseason I’ve learned a lot more just from being in the meetings and learning from coach Dunn so it’s coming along very well.”
The Cowboys are loaded with talent at receiver, starting with veterans Dillon Stoner and Wallace. They are joined by Johnson, fifth-year senior Landon Wolf, graduate transfer Dee Anderson and redshirt freshman Langston Anderson. Gundy said he anticipates freshman Brennan Presley out of Bixby High School will also be a factor in the offense and on special teams.
Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn spoke about the exciting receiver battle a couple of weeks ago.
“We need a guy out there that’s going to be on the other side from (Tylan) and we’ve got some players over there so it’s fun to see those guys get after it,” Dunn said. “…We’re in good shape there and like I said I’m just excited to see who is going to step forward and grab that X spot.”
OSU football No. 15 in AP Poll: Here's how past seasons ranked in the preseason poll fared
2020 preseason ranking: No. 15
2017 preseason ranking: No. 10
2016 preseason ranking: No. 21
2013 preseason ranking: No. 13
2012 preseason ranking: No. 19
2011 preseason ranking: No. 9
2009 preseason ranking: No. 9
2003 preseason ranking: No. 24
1985 preseason ranking: No. 16
1977 preseason ranking: No. 20
1945 preseason ranking: No. 14
