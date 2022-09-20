 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU receiver Braydon Johnson relishes return to football: 'It's been amazing'

  • Updated
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan (copy)

Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson tries to pull away from Central Michigan defensive backs Ronald Kent Jr. (2) and Rolliann Sturkey during their game Sept. 1 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Sept. 17, 2022 video. Oklahoma State Cowboys will face Baylor on the road Oct. 1. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

STILLWATER — While coping with an undisclosed injury last season and spending time away from the Oklahoma State football team, wide receiver Braydon Johnson was dreaming of his comeback.

“I kind of envisioned that every day when I woke up,” Johnson said. “I sat that in the front of my mind and knew that I just had to keep working so I could get back to these moments. We’re here, so I’ve just got to keep putting the work in.”

After appearing in only one game a year ago, Johnson worked his way back to full strength and is off to strong start to his super-senior season. Through three games, he leads the ninth-ranked Cowboys with 14 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

“It’s been amazing, just a surreal feeling and I’m just so blessed,” he said. “Every day I just wake up and thank God because I get to take another breath and I get to come out to the field. … I’m just super grateful and I try every day to take advantage of the fact that I get to do this.”

Johnson, who surpassed 1,000 career yards Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, is among 18 players nationally who are averaging at least 100 yards three games into the season.

“He’s mature and he’s very appreciative of where he’s at,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He lost a year, and sometimes when you lose things that you have, that we all take for granted, you learn to appreciate it. He feels that way and he’s working really, really hard.”

When Johnson returned from Texas and rejoined the team earlier this year, he re-established a connection with quarterback Spencer Sanders that has been obvious during nonconference play.

Sept. 17, 2022 video. Oklahoma State Cowboys head football coach talks about pregame walk with children and involvement with programs. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

“He’s been throwing passes to me for three or four years now,” Johnson said. “It’s basically pitching and catching at this point. … It’s very enjoyable because neither one of us really has to worry too much about how we are going to connect. It just makes everything that much easier.”

Although last season was difficult, Johnson watched every game on TV and rooted for his teammates each step of the way. He said his journey has made him appreciate football more, from the little moments in practice to the touchdown catches in games.

“I can’t even explain how much more I enjoy it, just because you never really know until it’s something you lose how much you enjoyed and how much you took it (for granted),” he said. “I’m just blessed to be able to come out and have another day.”

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

