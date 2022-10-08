OSU rallies past Texas Tech 41-31 to stay undefeated

STILLWATER — No. 7 Oklahoma State rallied with 18 unanswered points in the second half to beat Texas Tech 41-31 and remain undefeated on the season.
The game was tied late in the third quarter when Spencer Sanders punched in a touchdown and connected with Jaden Bray on the two-point conversion.
OSU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) added a field goal late in the quarter before sealing the win with 2:27 left on a 7-yard score by Dominic Richardson.
With a surprise start by Behren Morton at quarterback, the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-1) took an early lead on a touchdown catch by Jerand Bradley. The Cowboys needed only two plays to answer, scoring on a pass from Sanders to Bryson Green. Sanders added a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
As part of a 347-yard first half, Morton produced touchdowns with a 9-yard run and a 4-yard pass to Xavier White.
With injuries piling up, the OSU defense gave up another touchdown drive in the third quarter before clamping down the rest of the way.