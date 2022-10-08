 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU rallies past Texas Tech 41-31 to stay undefeated

OSU takes on Texas Tech (copy)

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs to the end zone to score a touchdown during the first quarter of a game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium football stadium on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.

 Daniel Shular

STILLWATER — No. 7 Oklahoma State rallied with 18 unanswered points in the second half to beat Texas Tech 41-31 and remain undefeated on the season.

The game was tied late in the third quarter when Spencer Sanders punched in a touchdown and connected with Jaden Bray on the two-point conversion.

OSU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) added a field goal late in the quarter before sealing the win with 2:27 left on a 7-yard score by Dominic Richardson.

With a surprise start by Behren Morton at quarterback, the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-1) took an early lead on a touchdown catch by Jerand Bradley. The Cowboys needed only two plays to answer, scoring on a pass from Sanders to Bryson Green. Sanders added a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

As part of a 347-yard first half, Morton produced touchdowns with a 9-yard run and a 4-yard pass to Xavier White.

With injuries piling up, the OSU defense gave up another touchdown drive in the third quarter before clamping down the rest of the way.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012.

