OSU rallies in fourth quarter to win Bedlam thriller

STILLWATER — Bedlam had it all Saturday night.
Two muffed punts. A safety. A 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. Twenty-three combined points off turnovers. Seven lead changes. So much more.
And at the end of the 116th meeting between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma on Saturday night, the Cowboys had a first win over the Sooners since 2014 and their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff still intact.
OSU (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) overcame a tumultuous third quarter and an 11-point second-half deficit to top OU, 37-33, on fourth-quarter rushing scores from Spencer Sanders and Jaylen Warren at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Caleb Williams threw for 252 yards and three scores in his Bedlam debut as OU (10-2, 7-2) poured more points on the Cowboys’ defense than any opponent in 2021. The Sooners’ freshman passer was countered by Sanders, who threw a pair of interceptions but led OSU with 93 rushing yards, including his 37-yard yard score in the final period.
The Cowboys' victory improved coach Mike Gundy’s Bedlam record to 3-14 and dashed OU’s Big 12 title hopes. OSU will meet Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium.
The teams exchanged punts to open the proceedings, then traded blows for much of the rest of the first half.
Sanders opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown strike to Tay Martin on OSU’s second possession. The Sooners hit back quickly with a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Williams’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Brian Darby before Martin restored the Cowboys’ lead on a 4-yard scoring run on a reverse, the first of the veteran wide receiver’s career.
Williams showed no signs of Bedlam jitters and completed 14 of his 21 first-half passes for three scores. OU ate up seven minutes and 23 seconds of game clock across 15 plays after Martin’s second score, and tied the game at 14-14 seven seconds into the second quarter on Williams’s 29-yard scoring connection with Austin Stogner.
Tanner Brown’s 27-yard field goal had OSU up 24-17 when Sanders was intercepted by OU’s Woodi Washington with 2:05 remaining in the second quarter. The first of Washington’s two interceptions set up Williams' third touchdown toss of the half — this one a 10-yard pass to Brayden Willis — and sent the teams into halftime tied, 24-24.
Sanders’ late first-half interception proved a precursor to a disastrous third quarter for the Cowboys.
Dominic Richardson’s fumble on OSU’s first play from scrimmage after the break resulted in a safety, and OU’s lead grew to 33-24 after Justin Broiles recovered Brennan Presley’s muffed punt in the end zone with 10:36 to play in the third quarter. The pain continued with Tanner Brown’s missed 44-yard field goal and Sanders’ second interception.
After leading 24-17 in the final minute of the first half, the Cowboys trailed 33-24 entering the fourth quarter.
Sanders weaved through the Sooners for his 37-yard scoring run on the seventh play of the fourth quarter, and OSU was knocking on the door again 4:10 later after OU’s Eric Gray muffed tum Hutton’s 45-yard punt. Warren punched in the game-winning touchdown three plays later.
The Sooners threatened late after William’s 56-yard run took OU to the Cowboys’ 24-yard line in the closing minute, but a trio of incompletions and a game-sealing sack by Collin Oliver secured the Cowboys’ victory.