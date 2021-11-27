OSU rallies in fourth quarter to win Bedlam thriller

Sanders opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown strike to Tay Martin on OSU’s second possession. The Sooners hit back quickly with a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Williams’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Brian Darby before Martin restored the Cowboys’ lead on a 4-yard scoring run on a reverse, the first of the veteran wide receiver’s career.

Williams showed no signs of Bedlam jitters and completed 14 of his 21 first-half passes for three scores. OU ate up seven minutes and 23 seconds of game clock across 15 plays after Martin’s second score, and tied the game at 14-14 seven seconds into the second quarter on Williams’s 29-yard scoring connection with Austin Stogner.

Tanner Brown’s 27-yard field goal had OSU up 24-17 when Sanders was intercepted by OU’s Woodi Washington with 2:05 remaining in the second quarter. The first of Washington’s two interceptions set up Williams' third touchdown toss of the half — this one a 10-yard pass to Brayden Willis — and sent the teams into halftime tied, 24-24.

Sanders’ late first-half interception proved a precursor to a disastrous third quarter for the Cowboys.