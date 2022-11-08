OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders signs NIL deal with Eskimo Joe's

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders teamed up with notable Stillwater restaurant Eskimo Joe’s for an NIL deal that includes a shirt featuring Sanders.

“Spencer reached out to us because he wanted to create a shirt for his family and friends,” said Stan Clark, CEO of Eskimo Joe’s. “He was so genuine, gracious, humble and unassuming that we ultimately decided to go all-in to create a full-blown, co-branded Eskimo Joe’s, OSU and Spencer Sanders shirt featuring Spencer with Pete and Joe.”

Sanders will meet fans and sign autographs at the restaurant from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The first 100 fans will receive a commemorative print.

Additionally, a drawing for a poster will be held; tickets are $5 each or five for $20. All proceeds will be donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Sanders’ chosen charity, and the winner will be announced at the conclusion of the event.

Eskimo Joe’s has long been known for its shirts — and its cheese fries — but started a relationship with OSU a decade ago, creating apparel that included the university along with the restaurant.

“It was extremely humbling and gratifying to have our brand recognized in this way,” Clark said. “After having done business in the shadows of OSU for 35 years, this was an incredible honor.”

A fourth-year starter who missed Saturday’s game at Kansas with an ongoing shoulder injury, Sanders is three victories from becoming the winningest quarterback in OSU history. He could come back for an additional season but hasn’t announced his intentions.

Sanders also has signed deals with the Athletic Collection and Pokes with a Purpose and has an NIL valuation of $238,000, according to On3.com. Despite being the most recognizable athlete on campus, he hasn’t made profiting off his status a priority.

“We’re just here to play ball,” Sanders said at Big 12 media days in July. “NIL is here to help us. It’s helped quite a bit of people.

“We actually just got two NIL deals for our team, so I’m excited for that. Hopefully it just brings a brighter future for college football.”