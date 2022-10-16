OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders ready to move past TCU loss: 'We'll meet them in Arlington'

When the initial sting of the season’s first defeat started to wear off, Oklahoma State quickly turned its focus to what comes next.

The Cowboys were dealt a 43-40 loss in double overtime at TCU on Saturday after leading by double digits for most of the game including a two-touchdown advantage entering the fourth quarter.

“This game is behind us,” quarterback Spencer Sanders said. “Nothing we can do now. We’ll meet them in Arlington.”

An October road loss last year against Iowa State didn’t derail OSU’s season. Five consecutive wins and a run to the Big 12 championship game followed the setback, and the Cowboys finished 12-2 with a victory against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

That sort of bounceback could begin this week, when No. 20 Texas comes to Stillwater for homecoming. The Cowboys, who fell to No. 11 in the Associated Press poll Sunday, opened as a slight underdog for the 2:30 p.m. Saturday meeting.

“Losing is never a good feeling; it sucks,” receiver John Paul Richardson said. “You’ve just got to learn from it and respond and get ready for UT.”

Other takeaways from OSU’s loss:

Defense bends, ultimately breaks

For the first three quarters, the Cowboy defense routinely delivered stops. On three consecutive drives, the Horned Frogs were forced to settle for field goals that never took momentum from OSU.

That changed in the fourth quarter when quarterback Max Duggan caught rhythm, leading to five touchdown drives in seven possessions including the two overtime periods.

“We’ll take a look at what transpired at the end of that ballgame and fix it and be better next time out,” defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “That’s all you can do.”

Duggan became a handful down the stretch, repeatedly avoiding and breaking tackles on keepers and throwing for more than 100 yards in the fourth quarter alone. TCU’s running backs also were tough to bring down.

“We made some good plays, but tackling I think was poor on everyone’s part especially mine,” linebacker Mason Cobb said. “We’re a much better defense than that and there are simple things we can fix – wrapping up and getting (Duggan) down in the backfield. There were a lot of opportunities we had that we didn’t take advantage of.”

Substitution rule becomes unclear

Mike Gundy has consistently taken advantage of a rule that forces the offense to wait for any defensive substitutions if the offense has made substitutions of its own. When OSU did just that in the first half Saturday, Frogs coach Sonny Dykes was seen screaming to officials on the sideline.

According to the TV and radio broadcasts, officials told Gundy to speed up substitutions at halftime. In the fourth quarter, the Cowboys were slapped with an offside penalty, and TCU went on to score the tying touchdown on that drive.

Asked about the substitution issue after the game, Gundy said: “It’s kind of a train wreck. I’m not saying whose fault it is. I’m just not clear on what’s going on, to be honest with you. So we’ll have to try to figure it out and see kind of what’s going on.

“There needs to be some clarity on how it’s supposed to work now. It’s been different these last two weeks for us than it has been a long time for me.”

Brown hits four more field goals

For the second game in a row, OSU kicker Tanner Brown made four field goals including a career-long 52-yarder in the second overtime to give the Cowboys a chance to win before TCU scored on its possession. Brown is 12-for-12 on the season.

“He did a nice job,” Gundy said. “I’d say (52 yards) would be about his range.”