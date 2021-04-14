OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders 'progressing' at position during spring drills, Gundy says

This is the first spring practice that Sanders has had with quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay, who joined the staff in January of last year. Sanders said the biggest aspect of his game that Rattay has helped him improve is his feet.

“That is like a huge exclamation mark,” Sanders said. “With everything, it’s feet. With timing it’s feet. With certain routes it’s feet. With looking certain places. I feel like I’ve developed my feet with my eyes. I feel like he’s taught me very well at progressing very well and when it’s not there, then get out of the pocket. If it is there then take it. Take your check down. I feel like my feet have helped me develop honestly, reading coverages better, slowing me down. Better pace on a drop. Maybe there’s a fast-paced drop on this one. Maybe there’s a slow-paced drop on this play. I feel like my feet have really slowed me down and just helped me control the game.”

Gundy was impressed with how Sanders adjusted his composure when things didn’t go well in games, saying back in November that he was much more composed last season than he was the year before.

Sanders, who redshirted his first year, is no longer a young, inexperienced quarterback. He is entering his fourth year in the OSU system and should be equipped with all the tools he needs to be a quarterback the Cowboys can consistently rely on.