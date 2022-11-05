 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking editor's pick

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders not expected to play Saturday at Kansas

  • 0
Cowboys lose to Wildcats (copy)

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders walks off the field after being sacked during the fourth quarter at Kansas State last week.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World

LAWRENCE, Kan. --- Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is not expected to play Saturday at Kansas, according to pregame radio.

Sanders, who left the Kansas State game last week with an injury, has been dealing with a shoulder issue for the past month.

"I don't feel about good about (his health)," coach Mike Gundy said on pregame radio. "We have him dressed and ready but ... (we are) not as comfortable with the situation at this time."

Also on pregame radio, play-by-play broadcaster Dave Hunziker said backup Gunnar Gundy has been splitting first-team snaps with freshman Garret Rangel during practice this week.

Coming off the 48-0 loss at Kansas State, the 18th-ranked Cowboys kick off at 2:30 p.m. against a Kansas team looking to end a three-game skid and pick up its sixth win.

People are also reading…

How can OSU football bounce back after the 48-0 loss at KSU? Next up is a bowl hungry Kansas team. Also, Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince preview basketball seasons.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See the Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert