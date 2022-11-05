OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders not expected to play Saturday at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. --- Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is not expected to play Saturday at Kansas, according to pregame radio.

Sanders, who left the Kansas State game last week with an injury, has been dealing with a shoulder issue for the past month.

"I don't feel about good about (his health)," coach Mike Gundy said on pregame radio. "We have him dressed and ready but ... (we are) not as comfortable with the situation at this time."

Also on pregame radio, play-by-play broadcaster Dave Hunziker said backup Gunnar Gundy has been splitting first-team snaps with freshman Garret Rangel during practice this week.

Coming off the 48-0 loss at Kansas State, the 18th-ranked Cowboys kick off at 2:30 p.m. against a Kansas team looking to end a three-game skid and pick up its sixth win.