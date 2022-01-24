 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU QB Shane Illingworth enters transfer portal
0 Comments
editor's pick

OSU QB Shane Illingworth enters transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma opens the season against Missouri State. (copy) (copy)

Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth stepped against Missouri State on Sept. 4 after starter Spencer Sanders was placed in COVID-19 protocols.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Guerin Emig and Eli Lederman break down the latest on OSU's secondary; updating the defensive coordinator search; plus men's basketball may have reached a turning point with back-to-back wins

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Monday. The former four-star recruit is the Cowboys' 12th scholarship player to head to the portal since the end of the regular season.

Illingworth, a redshirt senior, leaves OSU with three years of remaining eligibility.

The fifth-ranked quarterback in the class of 2020, he chose the Cowboys over Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Missouri and Oregon State, among others. Illingworth attempted passes in six games across two seasons in Stillwater, throwing for 939 yards and seven touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. 

Illingworth served as the backup to Spencer Sanders for most of his time at OSU and was thrust into action in the first game of his college career. After Sanders left injured and Ethan Bullock struggled in relief in the 2020 opener against Tulsa, Illingworth entered and led a Cowboys comeback past the Hurricane.

He started the next two games and closed his debut season at OSU completing 41 of his 70 passes for 554 yards and four touchdowns.

When Sanders missed the 2021 season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 4, Illingworth was called again. He went 22-for-30 for 315 yards with a touchdown and an interception in OSU's 23-16 win. He saw late action against Kansas in Oct. 30, finishing 6-for-10 for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Illingworth's exit leaves the Cowboys thin on experience behind Sanders in 2022.

Gunnar Gundy saw limited action late against TCU on Nov. 13. Walk-on Peyton Thompson (Union High School) has yet to see the field in three seasons at OSU. Four-star class of 2022 quarterback Garret Rangel arrived on campus earlier this month as an early enrollee. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bengals off to the AFC championship in game winning winning field goal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert