OSU QB Shane Illingworth enters transfer portal

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Monday. The former four-star recruit is the Cowboys' 12th scholarship player to head to the portal since the end of the regular season.

Illingworth, a redshirt senior, leaves OSU with three years of remaining eligibility.

The fifth-ranked quarterback in the class of 2020, he chose the Cowboys over Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Missouri and Oregon State, among others. Illingworth attempted passes in six games across two seasons in Stillwater, throwing for 939 yards and seven touchdowns with a pair of interceptions.

Illingworth served as the backup to Spencer Sanders for most of his time at OSU and was thrust into action in the first game of his college career. After Sanders left injured and Ethan Bullock struggled in relief in the 2020 opener against Tulsa, Illingworth entered and led a Cowboys comeback past the Hurricane.

He started the next two games and closed his debut season at OSU completing 41 of his 70 passes for 554 yards and four touchdowns.