OSU QB Gunnar Gundy expected to start Saturday against Iowa State

STILLWATER — Quarterback Gunnar Gundy is expected to make the first start of his Oklahoma State career Saturday amid injuries to Spencer Sanders and Garret Rangel.

Sanders is unlikely to play while recovering from a shoulder issue that sidelined him last week at Kansas, according to play-by-play broadcaster Dave Hunziker on pregame radio.

Rangel, a freshman who started in Sanders’ place, was banged up against Kansas and is doubtful to play, Hunziker reported.

Gundy, the son of the head coach, is a redshirt freshman who has appeared in two games this season, completing 14 of 27 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

The Cowboys play Iowa State at 2:30 on ESPNU.

