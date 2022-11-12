 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

OSU QB Gunnar Gundy expected to start Saturday against Iowa State

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma State vs Texas

Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State and Texas in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

STILLWATER — Quarterback Gunnar Gundy is expected to make the first start of his Oklahoma State career Saturday amid injuries to Spencer Sanders and Garret Rangel.

Sanders is unlikely to play while recovering from a shoulder issue that sidelined him last week at Kansas, according to play-by-play broadcaster Dave Hunziker on pregame radio.

Rangel, a freshman who started in Sanders’ place, was banged up against Kansas and is doubtful to play, Hunziker reported.

Gundy, the son of the head coach, is a redshirt freshman who has appeared in two games this season, completing 14 of 27 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

The Cowboys play Iowa State at 2:30 on ESPNU.

People are also reading…

Featured video:

Nov. 7, 2022 video. The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the ISU Cyclones on Nov. 12. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert