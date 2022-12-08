OSU QB commit Zane Flores met with Mike Gundy on Tuesday. What did the coach say about position and portal situation?

Previous Oklahoma State Cowboys starting QB Spencer Sanders announced his intention to transfer on Dec. 5. Video by Eric Bailey/Tulsa World
GRETNA, Neb. — Zane Flores, just a few days from signing to become Oklahoma State’s newest quarterback, welcomed Mike Gundy and Tim Rattay to his home on Tuesday night.
The OSU coaches discussed Flores’ longtime commitment to the Cowboys, the program’s current quarterback situation and his Jan. 10 arrival in Stillwater.
“It was pretty relaxed,” Flores said from a conference room at Gretna (Neb.) High School. “I’ve been committed there for awhile now. We all knew each other pretty well. They mainly said they’re excited to get me there. They want to get me in the weight room to put some weight on and to just start working.”
Flores is coming off a prolific career at Gretna. A four-year starter for the Dragons, he is Nebraska’s all-time leader in passing yards (9,163 yards) and completions (724). He led Gretna to the state championship game this year after throwing for 3,117 yards with 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Flores (6-4, 195) is expected to sign with the Cowboys on Dec. 21, the first day of the early signing period. He will be a mid-year enrollee and start classes in January.
OSU’s quarterback room will have a different look in 2023. Four-year starter Spencer Sanders just announced that he’s entering the transfer portal, which leaves inexperience among returners.
Did Gundy and Rattay, OSU’s quarterbacks coach, discuss the opportunity for early playing time with Flores?
“They said the door's open because most of the experience is out the door now. So the door’s open for anybody to go in there and compete,” Flores said. “I’m just kind of assuming they’re going to go look in the transfer portal, too, but I’m going to do my best to go in there and compete.”
The transfer portal has become a popular option for teams needing experienced quarterbacks over the past few years.
Over a Tuesday dinner of pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and cole slaw at his home, did the coaches discuss that more in detail?
“They mentioned it, but they weren’t super specific with it,” Flores said. “But they mentioned they’re probably going to have to look in the portal for some more experience, which is expected.”
There are still some colleges who are trying last-minute recruiting pitches to him. Flores said he’s told all that he appreciates their interest, but he’s 100% committed to OSU.
The Tuesday visit from OSU coaches solidified his recruiting decision.
The coaches arrived at Gretna High School (which is located just southwest of Omaha) around 2:30 p.m. They visited at the school for about a half hour before departing for Flores’ home.
What’s it like to spend time at a dinner table with his future coaches?
“First of all, it’s just kind of weird because you look up to these people and see them on live television coaching games and then all of the sudden you are eating dinner with them like it’s nothing,” he said. “They’re super great, super nice people. You can tell they really care about you and their players.
“(Coach Gundy) is a pretty laid back, relaxed kind of guy. Super nice. He’s asking questions about other people to get to know them and build that relationship.”
