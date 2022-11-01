 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU punter Tom Hutton announces conclusion of season, career

  • Updated
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, the oldest FBS player at 32 years old, has announced the end of his season and career with the Cowboys.

Tom Hutton, one of the best punters in the nation, announced Tuesday night the conclusion of his season and Oklahoma State career.

Hutton, who was injured late in Saturday’s loss at Kansas State and was on crutches on the sideline, posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: “That’s a wrap.”

The oldest FBS player at age 32, Hutton told media members last month he wouldn’t be back to OSU next season, declining to use the extra COVID-19 year in favor of returning home to Australia. He will graduate in May with a degree in construction engineering technology.

“I’m ready to move on with the next stage of my life,” Hutton said. “I’m ready to have kids with my wife and move back home. I’ve kind of been craving that for the last 18 months. COVID kind of instilled that in me, the homesickness and stuff.”

Hutton, who got his start in Australian-rules football, ranks seventh nationally with 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line this season. In 2021, he helped the Cowboys rank second in FBS in punt-return defense.

OSU’s backup punter is Logan Ward, a redshirt freshman specialist who has handled 27 kickoffs and punted twice this season.

“I feel good about Logan if he has to come in and punt,” coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “He’s done a good job in practice. He’s worked hard and done a good job and I’m comfortable with him.”

