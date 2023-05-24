STILLWATER — Oklahoma State promoted Keiton Page to assistant coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Page, who spent time on Travis Ford, Brad Underwood and Mike Boynton's coaching staffs, most recently serving as the director of player development.

"A little bit of everything. I deal a lot with our guys on a daily basis," Page told the Tulsa World of his role. "So pretty much everything that has to do with off-the-court stuff, I deal with."

Page managed recruiting efforts, video scouting, game preparation and operations tasks within the program. Page has been a member of the coaching staff in various roles since 2012.

After a storied high school career in Pawnee, Page went on to score 1,651 points in his OSU career, ranking No. 10 all-time in program history. He stepped into a graduate assistant role in 2012 and has remained with the program since.

"From his time as a player and member of the support staff, he's been committed to every task he's been challenged with and he has excelled in every role he's had in his time here," OSU coach Mike Boynton said. "I am honored to reward his loyalty with a promotion to assistant coach."

