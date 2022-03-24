OSU Pro Day: LBs Devin Harper, Malcolm Rodriguez put up big numbers

STILLWATER — After not getting invited to the NFL Combine, linebacker Devin Harper was more than ready to display his abilities in front of scouts at Oklahoma State’s Pro Day.

“When I didn’t get the invite, it kind of hurt, but it just added fuel to the fire at the end of the day,” Harper said. “I just had to go out there and show what I had and what I could do on Pro Day, which is what I did.”

On Thursday, Harper put forth an impressive effort that included a 40.5-inch vertical jump that would have tied for the fourth-best jump of any player and the second-best of any linebacker at the combine. He also was clocked in the 4.47-4.5 range in the 40-yard dash.

“We knew I should have been there (at the combine), and I just wanted to go on TV and showcase myself, but they missed out on it, not me,” he said. “It is what it is.”

Harper has managed to go somewhat under the radar because most of his time with the Cowboys was spent on special teams and in a reserve defensive role. He benefited from the extra COVID season, becoming a full-time starter for the first time as a sixth-year player in 2021.

When talking to media this week, coach Mike Gundy admitted Harper should have played more during his career. He still managed to rack up 216 tackles including 26.5 for lost yardage and 13.5 sacks along with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles and a blocked punt.

“I just had to make the best out of my opportunity, and that’s why I stayed here at the end of the day,” Harper said. “I did it this year — what I wanted to do the whole time — and it was just a matter of time. “

Since concluding his career in the Fiesta Bowl, Harper spent three months training with fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez in Arizona, where the pair pushed each other in daily workouts.

“He was throwing up crazy numbers, so I knew he was going to blow this Pro Day out,” Rodriguez said. “Devin is a hard worker. He’s just been slept on. He should’ve been at the combine, but I knew at the Pro Day he would blow it up and his numbers would be up there with everything else.”

Rodriguez, who participated in the NFL Combine, also put on a show Thursday. He had 36 bench-press reps — four more than any player at any position at this year’s combine and tied for the most by a linebacker at any combine since 2006.

“It felt like old times in the weight room,” Rodriguez said. “‘Body by Glass’ (strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass) is what we call it. Just to hear (my teammates) cheer me on was awesome. I definitely felt it, so getting those couple of extra reps helped.”

A Wagoner native who went from being lightly recruited to emerging as one of the best defensive players in program history, Rodriguez is considered an NFL prospect because of his athleticism and play-making ability.

“I do one day at a time and I’m just going to see how it goes,” he said. “I have no control, so it’s one of those things that I’ve put the work in … and hopefully it’s good enough for them to grab me.”

Among the 13 participants Thursday in front of representatives from almost every NFL team was wide receiver Tay Martin, who spent two seasons in Stillwater after transferring from Washington State and became OSU’s top target last year.

“You always feel like you can do better, but I’m definitely satisfied (with his Pro Day performance),” Martin said. “The way I came out here and gave my all, I’m just happy and overwhelmed about what’s to come next."

Running back Jaylen Warren and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel also went through Pro Day after participating in the combine earlier this month. Warren made the most of his lone season with the Cowboys, totaling 1,216 rushing yards with 11 carries of at least 20 yards.

“You have to capitalize on whatever you didn’t do at the combine, doing it better here, perfecting it basically,” Warren said. “Today was my last chance to show them what I could do on the field; now it’s just whatever happens from here.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.