STILLWATER — With 3:57 left in the game, Oklahoma State faced its first deficit of the day.

After leading by as many as 19 points against a No. 15 TCU team that was missing its leading scoring Mike Miles and top rebounder Eddie Lampkin Jr., the Horned Frogs had taken the lead on a layup by Souleymane Doumbia.

In the ensuing timeout, OSU coach Mike Boynton emphasized the need to stop turning the ball over.

“We knew turnovers led to points with them,” he said. “They’re the best team in the country on fast-break points, so if you turn it over you’re just playing into their hands.”

Out of the break, point guard John-Michael Wright scored on a three. A TCU turnover would result in Wright adding a layup, regaining the lead.

A lead that OSU would hold onto for the final three minutes, scoring on nine of its final 10 field goal attempts to defeat No. 15 TCU, 79-73 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“I have a vision for our team always getting better as the year goes along,” Boynton said. “If you don’t struggle early, it’s hard to grow.”

Offensively, OSU (14-9 overall, 5-5 Big 12) was again powered by forward Kalib Boone, who recorded 25 points in the win to set a new career high. He’d also add six rebounds and two steals in the win.

Boone’s afternoon started early, with the Cowboys scoring the first 12 points of the game and Boone accounting for half of them. After five minutes of game time, OSU held a 14-2 advantage.

“(Boone) is on a roll right now, he’s gotten better, he’s a senior,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “Obviously, he killed us. He went middle on us and all we talked about was not letting him go middle.

“Obviously, we were down a couple guys, we got in foul trouble with the bigs, we got fouls away from the ball, those things added up, but Boone made the plays. I think he made probably 11 right-handed layups.”

Without Miles and Lampkin, TCU leaned on Emanuel Miller and Shahada Wells offensively, with Miller scoring 17 and Wells, 14.

The Cowboys were also down a starter, with guard Avery Anderson missing Saturday’s game after re-aggravating a left wrist injury from earlier this season.

In his place, transfer guard Caleb Asberry started his first game this season, playing 33 minutes and finishing with 19 points.

“Caleb Asberry, he plays like that all the time, in my opinion,” Wright said. “In practice he plays like that, even before the season started, when we played pick-up he’s a dangerous player.”

But even despite the Horned Frogs missing key pieces and OSU stringing together several strong offensive performances, TCU hung around.

Out of the halftime intermission, the Horned Frogs steadily worked back into the game, thanks to an aggressive defense that forced the Cowboys into turning the ball over.

By the 13:37 mark of the second half, TCU had strung together a 15-1 run and forced OSU to turn the ball over four times in four minutes.

“Basketball is a game of runs,” Wright said. “We understand that as a team. But, earlier in the season when other teams had runs on us we kind of bowed back and our energy was lost.

“So in the huddle, when they made their run, we came together and said, ‘No matter what, just keep the energy up.’”

Up next: The Cowboys host Texas Tech on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena at 7 p.m.

OKLAHOMA STATE 79, TCU 73

TCU;29;44;--;73

OSU;43;36;--;79

TCU (17-6): Miller 7-13 2-2 17, Coles 6-10 2-2 15, Wells 5-10 2-2 14, Baugh 3-12 6-7 12, O’Bannon 3-9 3-4 11, Peavy 1-3 0-0 2, Doumbia 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Cork 0-1 0-0 0

OKLAHOMA STATE (14-9): Boone 11-15 3-6 25, Asberry 5-9 6-7 19, Wright 6-10 1-2 17, Cisse 3-6 0-1 6, Thompson 2-6 0-0 4, Smith 1-1 1-1 3, Newton 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Harris Jr. 0-2 0-0 0

3-Point Goals: TCU 6-22 (O’Bannon 2-8, Wells 2-4, Miller 1-2, Coles 1-1, Walker 0-3, Baugh 0-3, Peavy 0-1). OSU 8-19 (Wright 4-6, Asberry 3-6, Newton 1-2, Thompson 0-3, Harris Jr. 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds: TCU 29 (Baugh 6), OSU 33 (Cisse, Boone 6). Assists: TCU 15 (Baugh 5), OSU 14 (Asberry, Thompson 3). Total Fouls: TCU 19, OSU 15. A: 9,581