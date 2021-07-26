OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum says OU 'broke the decades-long bond of trust' between the universities

The University of Oklahoma and Texas don’t plan to renew the Big 12 grant of rights agreement that expires in 2025 and Oklahoma State President Dr. Kayse Shrum shared her thoughts in a statement on Monday.

Dr. Shrum, the newly appointed president following Burns Hargis, expressed strong feelings about OU's decision in the statement.

“This action was strategic, deliberate and results from months of planning with the SEC,” Shrum said in the statement. “These conversations, which developed over a long period, are a clear breach of the Big 12 Conference bylaws and broke the decades-long bond of trust between our universities. It is difficult to understand how an Oklahoma institution of higher education would follow the University of Texas to the detriment of the state of Oklahoma.”

Texas and OU potentially leaving the Big 12 would create a ripple effect throughout college conferences. The Big 12 could dissolve completely leaving the other eight teams to find new homes or the conference could replace the two schools with other programs looking to join a Power 5 Conference.

“We are looking to the future and what is best for Oklahoma State University,” Shrum said in the statement. “Over the last few days, I have received countless phone calls, texts and emails from high-ranking officials and members of the Cowboy family showing their support for OSU as we navigate the road ahead. Regardless of what comes next, OSU is dedicated to the state of Oklahoma. We remain confident OSU is in the strongest position ever, and I am excited about the future of Oklahoma State University, our land-grant mission, world-class faculty and top-notch athletic programs.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.