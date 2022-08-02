OSU preseason practice primer: A look at key returning players and newcomers to watch

The pursuit of another successful year begins Wednesday morning for Oklahoma State, which opens preseason practice following a memorable 2021 campaign.

The Cowboys exceeded expectations a year ago, vaulting to the top of the Big 12 standings, winning 12 games and prevailing in thrilling fashion against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Several central figures are back including fourth-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, but big shoes will need to be replaced elsewhere. Perhaps the biggest storyline is how the defense will come together under first-year coordinator Derek Mason.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

2021 record: 12-2

Coach: Mike Gundy (18th year, 149-69)

Offensive coordinator: Kasey Dunn (12th year)

Defensive coordinator: Derek Mason (first year)

2022 schedule

Sept. 1: Central Michigan

Sept. 10: Arizona State

Sept. 17: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Oct. 1: at Baylor

Oct. 8: Texas Tech

Oct. 15: at TCU

Oct. 22: Texas

Oct. 29: at Kansas State

Nov. 5: at Kansas

Nov. 12: Iowa State

Nov. 19: at Oklahoma

Nov. 26: West Virginia

Top returners on offense

Spencer Sanders, QB. With an incredible career record of 24-8 as a starter, Sanders can make program history with an additional nine wins. Aside from the talent and experience he brings to the position, he is undoubtedly the emotional leader of the team.

Brennan Presley, WR. A dynamic weapon also used at kick and punt returner, the Bixby graduate headlines a high-potential receiver group. As the most tested receiver back, he totaled 50 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Hunter Woodard, OL. A fifth-year senior with 22 starts under his belt — second only to Sanders on offense — Woodard anchors an offensive line that will feature some new pieces. He racked up 10 pancake blocks and 32 knockdowns in 2021.

Top newcomer on offense

Ollie Gordon, EB. Before he got banged up in the spring finale, the big-bodied running back received valuable practice reps as an early enrollee and could be in the mix amid the departures of three of the top four at the position.

Top returners on defense

Jason Taylor II, S. The definitive leader of the secondary, Taylor is coming off a significantly impactful season in his first year as a full-time starter. In his 41-game career, he has scored three touchdowns.

Collin Oliver, DE. The ceiling is high for Oliver after he burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2021, leading the Big 12 and ranking seventh nationally in sacks on his way to national recognition.

Tyler Lacy, DE. Another elite playmaker at defensive end, Lacy has started 31 games in a row and is considered one of the leaders of the defense as a fifth-year senior seemingly destined for the NFL.

Top newcomer on defense

Xavier Benson, LB. He's new to the team but the most experienced Cowboy linebacker, having started his career at Texas Tech before going the junior-college route. He has played in 25 games in his college career.

Key dates

Wednesday: First practice

Saturday: Media Day

Sept. 1: Season opener

Oct. 1: Big 12 opener

Nov. 19: Bedlam