OSU preparing for a Kansas team seeking bowl eligibility

STILLWATER — After last week’s debacle at Kansas State, Oklahoma State will head back to the Sunflower State to play a Kansas team that is on the verge of bowl eligibility.

“(Lance Leipold) has done well everywhere he has been,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “He’s a good football coach. I told you guys last year before we played them that I liked their concepts, their schemes.

“They were in games and had something go wrong at the end and could have won. They could’ve beat OU last year at home. … They’re playing hard and we’re going to have to play well to beat them.”

The Jayhawks, who haven’t won six games since 2008, have dropped three in a row since starting 5-0. They haven’t lost by more than a dozen points this year and will be at home for the first time in 28 days, coming off a valuable late-season open date.

“I think it did us some good in seeing where we’re at and trying to get a little bit healthier,” Leipold said. “I think we’re getting there.”

Leipold, who is in his second season, said he sent a congratulatory text to Chris Klieman after Kansas State dismantled the Cowboys 48-0 but didn’t read too much into OSU’s performance heading into Saturday’s game.

“If you spend too much time in comparative scoring and things like that, sometimes things just get away from you,” Leipold said. “I think they’re banged up like a lot of people are.”

Because of the way their previous game went, Kansas might be catching the Cowboys at the wrong time.

“(That) adds to the challenge because Mike Gundy is an excellent football coach and he’s been doing this a long time,” Leipold said. “That’s an excellent program that played for a conference championship last year.

“They’ll get healthy, they’ll get it corrected and they’ll come in here ready to play. We have to make sure we match that intensity because we know it got away from us very quickly in Stillwater last year.”

OSU dominated last year’s meeting 55-3, jumping out early while intercepting two of Jason Bean’s first three passes. Bean has played well the last three games while filling in for Jalon Daniels, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury but could return Saturday.

“He is practicing,” Leipold said Monday. “He’s doing some things. ... He was out there yesterday and we’ll see.”

While the Cowboys have appeared in 16 consecutive bowl games and have already clinched eligibility for another, Kansas has only a dozen bowl appearances in program history.

“Finding a way to get to bowl eligibility and get to a bowl game is very important for this football program,” Leipold said. “It’s the extra practices and development. ... Many times the teams that are in those games consistently have a tendency to keep the gap wider on teams that don’t.”

Kansas players to watch

QB Jalon Daniels: Before being sidelined with an injury, Daniels completed 66.7% of his passes and threw 11 touchdowns with one interception.

QB Jason Bean: While filling in for Daniels, Bean became the first KU quarterback to throw for 250 yards and four touchdowns in consecutive weeks since at least 2000.

RB Sevion Morrison: A Edison High School grad who started his career at Nebraska, Morrison scored on a 40-yard run against TCU last month.

S Kenny Logan: A veteran playmaker, Logan has totaled two interceptions, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

DE Lonnie Phelps: A transfer from Miami (Ohio), Phelps recorded a sack in three games in a row and ranks third in the Big 12 with six sacks on the season.