OSU prepares for Texas Tech's passing attack

STILLWATER — An Oklahoma State secondary that showed progression last week against Baylor next faces a Texas Tech offense that ranks among the top five nationally in most passing categories.

“They’re getting a little better each week,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We’re a long ways away from being a finished product for sure, but I’m pleased with the progress that we’re making defensively.

“This will be a different challenge this week. This team is throwing it 60-ish times a game, so it’s a different look for our defense.”

Other topics discussed by Gundy during his weekly news conference Monday:

Defensive line depth

“That’s always going to be important. Good news is we really don’t have anybody playing more than 42, 43 snaps a game, which is really good. We’d like to keep it that way. If you get in a game where we can very well have 100 plays on both sides of the ball … that depth could be important.”

Third-down defense

“Our pass rush has been good, not great. It needs to improve. But when you keep guys fresh, you have a better chance of pressuring quarterbacks. The way that games are played now, I think that's just important as anything.”

Tom Hutton and punt coverage

“We were pretty good at last year and so all those guys are back that are running down there and covering with the exception of little Presley. He’s kind of new, but he’s built for that. Tom is a year older and more mature and has a better feel for it.”

Long kickoff returns

“We’ve been very fortunate. We have good returners and they’re fast. When they get the open field, they’ve got to go. That’s the difference. (Jaden) Nixon has great speed; if he doesn’t have great speed, he gets to the open field and he gets caught.”

Safety Kendal Daniels

“He’s getting a little better every game. … At this time next year I’ll probably be able to say he’s really reliable. He’s somewhat reliable now, but he’s going to make mistakes. That’s just the way it is. But he’s learning and getting a little bit better.”