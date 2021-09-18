OSU pregame notes: Martin, Bray and Sterling out at Boise State while RG Woodard returns

Birmingham held his own in Week 2 outside of his traditional position and will start again at left tackle on Saturday against Boise State. The start marks three in three games for the 6-foot-5, 308-pound lineman a year after injury wiped out nearly all of his 2020 season, when Birmingham suffered a Week 1 ankle injury that sidelined him until the Cowboys’ Cheez-It Bowl victory over Miami.

“I still went to meetings and everything,” Birmingham said of his time out. “So I was trying to be around it as much as possible so I didn’t get out of the loop. The process was hard but it was good.”

His place at left tackle leaves both Taylor Miterko and Caleb Etienne — the lineman who battled for the left tackle spot in the preseason — in backup roles.

Miterko, the redshirt sophomore who started at left tackle against Missouri State in Week 1, is listed at backup right tackle in the Cowboys’ Week 3 depth chart. Etienne, the Butler Community College transfer, is slated as Birmingham’s backup.

“It’s based on some of the changes we made with our personnel and trying to give ourselves the best chance,” Mike Gundy said on Monday. “Some of it is based on the matchup with the team we’re playing.”