OSU players Josh Sills and Kolby Harvell-Peel were voted on the preseason All-Big 12 team

Kolby Harvell-Peel joined Josh Sills as the two Cowboys voted on the preseason All-Big 12 team.
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Two Oklahoma State football players were included in the preseason All-Big 12 team that was released on Wednesday.
The preseason All-Big 12 is voted on by media members and offensive lineman Josh Sills joined safety Kolby Harvell-Peel as the two Cowboys to be included on the list.
Sills, a former West Virginia transfer, joined OSU last season and was a consistent presence for an offensive line that struggled with injuries. He was an Associated Press first-team All-Big 12 recipient last year and earned honorable mention honors by the league coaches. Sills is expected to be the leader of the O-line heading into this season.
Harvell-Peel was voted on the All-Big 12 second-team by the coaches after tallying 44 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups in 10 games last season. He had a breakout season in 2019 where he was voted on the first-team by the coaches and the Associated Press. Harvell-Peel is expected to be the anchor of what OSU believes will be a strong secondary.
Photos: See the highlights from the OSU Spring Game
OSU Spring Game
Jaylen Warren looks for room through the Orange team's defense during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Brennan Presley is wrapped up by Jeff Roberson during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Former Bixby player Brennan Presley walks the sidelines during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Jaylen Warren runs the ball downfield for a big gain in the second half during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Jayden Jernigan closes in on and sacks QB Peyton Thompson during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
OSU QB Ethan Bullock celebrates a touchdown with receiver Jaden Bray and other teammates during the second half of the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bullet returns to the tunnel after running the field during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Thomas Harper takes down running back Zach Middleton during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Jaylen Warren runs the ball downfield for a big gain in the second half of Saturday’s spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Jaylen Warren runs the ball downfield for a big gain in the second half during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Mike Gundy talks with his players on the field following the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Shane Illingworth #16 and Spencer Sanders join their teammates after the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Rashod Owens pulls in this pass from Shane Illingworth and scores a touchdown in the second half of the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Gunnar Gundy (left) quarterbacked the Orange offense for three possessions during Saturday's Oklahoma State spring game.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Jaden Bray catches a pass and heads downfield as Kanion Williams and Jordan Reagan try rto catch up with him during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Braydon Johnson in action during drills as the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game begins at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Ethan Bullock throws during drills during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tyler Lacy (right) and Brendon Evers celebrate a successful play during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy jokes with players including Josh Sills during Saturday's spring game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Spencer Sanders looks for room as a defender approaches during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Ethan Bullock looks for an open receiver during drills during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State fans called the Paddle People cheer for the Cowboys during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
A host of Orange team defenders including Lamont Bishop #11 bring down Braydon Johnson during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Christian Holmes celebrates as he breaks up a pass intended for Tay Martin (#4) during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Kody Walterscheid wrps up Zach Middleton during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Christian Holmes breaks up a pass intended for Tay Martin (#4) during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
OSU QB Spencer Sanders looks downfield as Hunter Woodward blocks for him during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Quarterback Spencer Sanders scrambles as he looks for a receiver during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy talks with Anthony Hill on the sidelines during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Kody Walterscheid (left) wraps up Zach Middleton during Saturday's Oklahoma State spring game.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Mike Gundy has indicated that he probably would not coach beyond his 60th birthday. Now that Alabama is on OSU's 2028 and 2029 nonconference schedules, might Gundy decide to continue with the Cowboys after his 60th birthday? He turns 60 in 2027.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy jokes with players on the Black team including Josh Sills during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy walks the sidelines during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Shane Illingworth in action during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bryson Green in action during drills at the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Gabe Simpson looks for room as Trey Rucker closes in during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Spencer Sanders watches his teammates from the sidelines during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
OSU's Paddle People, including Alyssa Marcks (center) in action during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Gordie Geymuller (left) and Constantino Borrelli close in on quarterback Peyton Thompson during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Alyssa Marcks, a senior at OSU from Allen, Tx., watches the game with other members of the Paddle People during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Brennan Presley is brought down by Ryan Baker )left) and Na'Drian Dizadare during the 2021 Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Alexa Gilleland, of Stroud and her two-month-old daughter Katie, pose with Pistol Pete as fans gather on the north side of the stadium before the annual Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Jeremy Lampkin Jr., (3) gets a fist bump from Pistol Pete as fans gather on the north side of the stadium before the annual Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Fans gather on the north side of the stadium before the annual Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
A statue of T. Boone Pickens stands outside Boone Pickens Stadium on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
