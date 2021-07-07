 Skip to main content
OSU players Josh Sills and Kolby Harvell-Peel were voted on the preseason All-Big 12 team
OSU players Josh Sills and Kolby Harvell-Peel were voted on the preseason All-Big 12 team

Kolby Harvell-Peel

Kolby Harvell-Peel joined Josh Sills as the two Cowboys voted on the preseason All-Big 12 team.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Two Oklahoma State football players were included in the preseason All-Big 12 team that was released on Wednesday.

The preseason All-Big 12 is voted on by media members and offensive lineman Josh Sills joined safety Kolby Harvell-Peel as the two Cowboys to be included on the list.

Sills, a former West Virginia transfer, joined OSU last season and was a consistent presence for an offensive line that struggled with injuries. He was an Associated Press first-team All-Big 12 recipient last year and earned honorable mention honors by the league coaches. Sills is expected to be the leader of the O-line heading into this season.

Harvell-Peel was voted on the All-Big 12 second-team by the coaches after tallying 44 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups in 10 games last season. He had a breakout season in 2019 where he was voted on the first-team by the coaches and the Associated Press. Harvell-Peel is expected to be the anchor of what OSU believes will be a strong secondary.

