Oklahoma State and Oklahoma combined for four selections on the preseason All-Big 12 football team, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Cowboys were represented by three in-state products — junior linebacker Collin Oliver, redshirt sophomore safety Kendal Daniels and senior receiver Brennan Presley, a Bixby High School alum. The Sooners had just one selection -- junior defensive lineman Ethan Downs.

The teams, voted on by Big 12 media members, includes Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels as the preseason offensive player of the year, Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford as the defensive player of the year and Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward, a Florida State transfer, as the newcomer of the year.

Downs, Oliver and Daniels were each second-team All-Big 12 selections a season ago, whereas Presley was a third-team choice.

Oliver, an Edmond Santa Fe graduate, recorded 28 total tackles and five sacks last season, and Daniels, a Beggs High School alum, ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 71, and had three interceptions, a forced fumble and five pass deflections.

Presley ranked fourth in the conference with 813 receiving yards on a second-best 67 receptions last season. The 5-foot-8 speedster also scored three total touchdowns in 2022.

Downs finished with 38 total tackles while leading OU in sacks with 4.5 in his second season a year ago. The former four-star recruit from Weatherford also had three pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

Texas led the Big 12 with five players selected to the all-conference team, followed by Kansas, Kansas State and TCU with four. Conference newcomer Cincinnati and Texas Tech had two honorees, and Baylor, Iowa State, West Virginia and BYU all had one selection.

Houston and UCF, transplants from the American Athletic Conference, had zero players chosen.

The Sooners are looking for more production after finishing with a disappointing 6-7 record last season, their worst since 1998. The Cowboys are also looking to improve upon last season after they dropped six of their last eight games after starting the year with five consecutive wins.

OU softball adds transfer

OU replenished its pitching rotation by adding Wisconsin transfer Paytn Monticelli on Wednesday.

As a freshman last season, Monticelli led the Badgers with 82 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched. The Cedarburg, Wisconsin, native accumulated a 2.71 earned-runs average in her first collegiate season.

Monticelli will help replace a pair of huge losses for the Sooners in Jordy Bahl and Alex Storako, who transferred to Nebraska and graduated, respectively.

Bahl, a two-time All-American, pitched 24.1 scoreless innings at the Women’s College World Series last June, leading OU to its third consecutive national championship.

Storako, a former graduate transfer now pitching professionally for the OKC Spark, pitched 103.2 innings last season with a 1.13 ERA.

Monticelli has three years of eligibility remaining.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.