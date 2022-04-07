OSU pitcher Victor Mederos on coming to America from Cuba: 'I’m just grateful to be here'

STILLWATER — When Victor Mederos was 13 years old, he returned to Cuba after living in the United States for seven years.

He went with his grandfather to get the weekly food allotment — four loaves of potato bread and a pound of rice — for the four people living in the home.

“That’s what they had to eat for a week,” Mederos said. “From there on, I kind of figured out what was going on and why my parents left and came to the United States — to have a better opportunity. It made me appreciate being here more.”

Before he blossomed into an Oklahoma State pitcher selected as the Big 12’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year, Mederos spent the first six years of his life in Santa Clara, Cuba. He was 2 months old when his dad left for America, paving the way for the rest of the family to join him later.

Although Mederos’ mom was an attorney for two decades, the family struggled. After they saved money sent back to Cuba from his dad, Mederos and his mom and older brother embarked on an 11-day journey to Miami, Florida.

They crossed through Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico before being granted political asylum in Texas and flying to Florida. Mederos lived there up until this year, attending Miami as a freshman and transferring to OSU as a sophomore.

“Sometimes I kind of forget the whole journey, but my family talks about it so much,” he said. “Every single day. We always talk about how grateful we are to actually be here. … At the end of the day, I’m just grateful to be here, grateful to have food and be able to sleep somewhere.”

Despite being born at the same hospital as Santa Clara pitching legend Jose Fernandez, Mederos didn’t play baseball much in Cuba. As a kid in Miami, he fell in love with the sport.

“My first game ever, I hit a home run,” he said. “I was super excited. I loved it.”

Mederos started playing travel ball and met future teammate Chase Adkison when they were about 10 years old and on the same team.

“He was really close to his family — that’s what I remember about him,” Adkison said. “He was always bringing good energy like he does now. He’s just bringing good energy. He’s fun to be around. He’s a great teammate.”

For the fourth-ranked Cowboys, who host Oklahoma in the Bedlam series this weekend, Mederos is 3-1. Most recently, he struck out four in 5⅔ innings in Saturday’s win at Kansas State in what coach Josh Holliday said was his best performance since joining the team.

“He’s one of those guys who gets better and better, so it’s exciting to see him improve,” Adkison said. “But knowing him like I know him, it’s there and it’s always been there. It’s just dialing in and going pitch by pitch.”

As part of what he calls the best team he’s ever been on, Mederos is one of several players who has overcome difficult situations in the past, collectively creating a unique appreciation for where they are now.

“Everybody has a story,” Mederos said. “My story is not better than anybody else’s story. … I’ve been through a lot, but so has everybody else.

“I’m not the only one. I’ve just got to go out there and support whoever’s on the mound or whoever’s hitting and make sure that we’re always there for each other.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.