BIG 12 MEN'S BASKETBALL

OSU picked fifth, OU seventh in Big 12 men's basketball poll

Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball

Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson scores past Baylor guard Adam Flagler in the first half last season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Oklahoma State was picked by league coaches to finish fifth in the Big 12 men's basketball race, while Oklahoma was seventh.

For the second time in three years, Baylor is the preseason favorite to win the regular-season title. The Bears also were picked first in 2020-21 and went on to win both the Big 12 and NCAA championships.

Baylor received five first-place votes and totaled 77 points to edge Kansas, which had four first-place votes and 73 points. Texas was third with the final first-place vote and 64 points.

TCU was chosen fourth, followed by a tie for fifth between OSU and Texas Tech. After OU were Iowa State, West Virginia and Kansas State.

Big 12 preseason poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Baylor (5), 77

2. Kansas (4), 73

3. Texas (1), 64

4. TCU, 58

T5. Oklahoma State, 42

T5. Texas Tech, 42

7. Oklahoma, 32

8. Iowa State, 30

9. West Virginia, 20

10. Kansas State, 12

The head coach says he remains sad for seniors Isaac Likekele and Bryce Williams, who missed out on their last chance for a conference title or a run to the NCAA Tournament.

