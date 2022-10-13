OSU picked fifth, OU seventh in Big 12 basketball poll

Oklahoma State was picked by league coaches to finish fifth in the Big 12 while Oklahoma was seventh.

For the second time in three years, Baylor is the preseason favorite to win the regular-season title. The Bears also were picked first in 2020-21 and went on to win both the Big 12 and NCAA championships.

Baylor received five first-place votes and totaled 77 points to edge Kansas, which had four first-place votes and 73 points. Texas was third with the final first-place vote and 64 points.

TCU was chosen fourth, followed by a tie for fifth between OSU and Texas Tech. After OU were Iowa State, West Virginia and Kansas State.

Big 12 preseason poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Baylor (5), 77

2. Kansas (4), 73

3. Texas (1), 64

4. TCU, 58

T5. Oklahoma State, 42

T5. Texas Tech, 42

7. Oklahoma, 32

8. Iowa State, 30

9. West Virginia, 20

10. Kansas State, 12