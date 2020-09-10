OSU partners with StadiumDrop to create in-seat delivery inside stadiums

Oklahoma State athletics is partnering with StadiumDrop in 2020 for in-seat delivery, contactless payment and pickup options.

Fans can use the StadiumDrop app to have food delivered to their seats from the concession stands inside Boone Pickens Stadium, Gallagher-Iba Arena and O’Brate Stadium.

There will also be DropZone areas created for limited physical contact pick up and express lanes that allow fans to skip the lines after ordering ahead.

“There is a lot to like about StadiumDrop, but what stands out is that it creates additional distancing opportunities with in-seat delivery service and the ability to create a rapid pick-up option at concession stands, OSU deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. “In both cases, our fans are the ones who benefit.”

